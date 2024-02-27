Interview: K-Drama's rising star Lee Jae Wook can't wait for India to watch The Impossible Heir

“My desperation is stronger than the power you seek”, says a hostile Han Tae Ho (Lee Jae Wook), who carefully devises a plan to bring his abusive stepfather down. The ambitious Tae Ho joins hands with Kang In Ha (Lee Jun Young), the illegitimate son of one of the wealthiest men, who is also a social outcast. But in this battle of wits, a woman may just outwit them and their plan for vengeance, in the Disney+ revenge thriller The Impossible Heir. (Also Read: K-drama March 2024 releases: Cha Eun Woo's Wonderful World, Queen of Tears and more) Poster of The Impossible Heir

On his new show

K-drama’s rising star Lee Jae Wook has been notching the popularity charts, with his versatility and range of performances. Last seen in the hit epic saga The Alchemy Of Souls, the actor, in an interview with Hindustan Times, said the premise of The Impossible Heir intrigued him.

“The script made a strong first impression, it has so many twists and turns. As a viewer, I was curious and just knew I had to take this role. My character in the show and what he goes through is something we've all felt or experienced in varying degrees and is universally relatable. If you pay attention to the graph of emotions, you'll see how similar these characters are to people you'll meet in real life," he said.

The 25-year-old actor had once revealed that he not only analyses the characters he plays but also draws mind maps to know them better. “Tae Ho is skilled at keeping a poker face and never reveals his next plans. I made sure to change my style of acting to avoid expressing too many emotions, instead revealing his personality through small and subtle details," says the actor in portraying the intensely complex Tae Ho."

On growing popularity

In the six years since his debut as a programmer in Memories of the Alhambra, Lee Jae Wook has managed to defy getting typecast. From playing an aspiring actor in Search: WWW or the cold student in Extraordinary You,he was the sharpshooter in Battle of Jangsari. In his first lead role in Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol, he played a kind-hearted young man burdened by his past, which was offset by his turn as the multi-layered Jang Uk, seeking to change his destiny in The Alchemy of Souls.

Confessing to being drawn to strong and complex characters and making them his own, he reiterates once again,

“I'm not the type of person who easily falls into mannerisms. I like the sense of accomplishment that comes after a challenge and the standards I set for myself."

At a recent fan meeting in Japan, Lee Jae Wook had voiced his surprise that he had fans beyond South Korea. Calling himself a relatively new actor, he expresses his gratitude to all who have helped make his dream a reality. For his fans in India, he says, “I can't wait for you to see the series and all the tension and excitement featured throughout.”

The Impossible Heir premieres on February 28 on Disney+ Hotstar.

