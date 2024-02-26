K-drama March 2024 releases: Cha Eun Woo's Wonderful World, Queen of Tears and more

Every month is a K-drama-filled fantasy, cheering the audience on with new doses of mystery, drama, comedy, action and whatnot. So what if your previous fictional fixes are coming to a close soon? Turn your frown upside down because it's time to dive into brand-new fixations that will cure all your blues. Wonderful World on Disney+ / Queen of Tears on Netflix.(Instagram,)

2024 March Kdrama releases mark the comeback of many fan-favourite faces from the acting world. The upcoming drama premieres have so many goods to offer. With Cha Eun Woo joining forces with the veteran talents of Kim Nam Joo, Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won getting wrapped up in marital chaos, and Kim Ha Neul ready to lead a new story, there's no end to the variety of poignant sagas headed our way. Take a glimpse at what the next month of Korean releases has to offer us:

K-drama March 2024 releases

Wonderful World

Release date: Friday, March 1, 2024, at 9:50 pm KST on MBC / Streaming platform - Disney+

Cast: Kim Nam Joo, Cha Eun Woo, Im Se Mi, Kim Sang Woo

Eun Soo Hyun, a psychology professor and renowned author, faces a reversal of fate when her young son passes away. Driving a dagger through her heart, her son's life is wasted away as the culpable killer isn't held responsible for his crime. Taking matters into her own hands, she treads a vengeful path to decree the punishment herself. Eventually, she joins forces with other grieving parties like herself to solve mysteries, ultimately finding a healing balm in the process.

Queen of Tears

Release date: Saturday, March 9, 2024, at 9:20 pm KST on tvN / Streaming - TVING (South Korea) and Netflix

Cast: Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, Park Sung Hoon, Kwak Dong Yeon, Lee Joo Bin

Department store queen Hong Hae In and supermarket prince Baek Hyun Woo get entangled in a miraculously twisted love story. The married couple strives through an unceasing streak of chaos and crisis after crisis but makes it out together despite everything seeking to destroy them.

Midnight Photo Studio / Nightly Photo Studio

Release date: Monday, March 11, 2024, at 10 pm KST on Genie TV or ENA / Streaming - HiTV

Cast: Kwon Nara, Joo Won, Yoo In Soo, Eum Moon Suk

Seo Ki Joo is a crabby photographer and the seventh owner of a small photo studio. However, there's a twist. This isn't one of your regular photo studios, but rather a place where ghosts visit him to obtain their portraits. The horror-filled fantasy soon takes a sweet turn when he enters into a partnership with a not-so-dead lawyer.

Chicken Nugget

Release date: Friday, March 15, 2024, on Netflix

Cast: Ryu Seung Ryong, Ahn Jae Hong, Kim Yoo Jung

The mystery chase drama revolves around a father who faces new challenges when his daughter becomes a chicken nugget after coming in contact with a mysterious machine. He and his intern, who also has a crush on the girl, try their best to turn her back. Hushed secrets start pouring in.

Let Me Grab You by the Collar / Let's Get Grabbed by the Collar / Grabbed by the Collar

Release date: Monday, March 18, 2024, at 10:10 pm KST on KBS2

Cast: Kim Ha Neul, Yeon Woo Jin, Jang Seung Jo, Han Chae Ah

Investigative reporter Seo Jung Won hosts a TV program, ‘Let’s Get Grabbed by the Collar', wherein she exposes all kinds of wrongful deeds. With her straightforwardly curt and sarcastic remarks, she's won the general public's hearts. However, soon, the tables turn, and she's accused of murder. Joining hands with Kim Tae Hyun, she goes out looking for the pieces of the incriminating puzzle.

Hide

Release date: Saturday, March 23, 2024, at 10:30 pm KST on JTBC or 10 pm KST on COUPANG TV

Cast: Lee Bo Young, Lee Chung Ah, Lee Moo Saeng, Lee Min Jae

Married life takes a toll on Na Moon Young when her husband suddenly disappears. She drowns herself in the mystery ahead of her. The missing husband's case eventually unveils even darker secrets about the people around her, further endangering the fabric of security she'd spun around herself.

Beauty and the Devoted

Release Date: Saturday, March 23, 2024, at 7:55 pm KST on KBS2

Cast: Im Soo Hyang, Lee Seol Ah, Ji Hyun Woo, Moon Seong Hyun

This melodrama love story is about an actress who takes a professional tumble in her career. To soften the blow, an amateur producer sticks by her side and helps her get back up from rock bottom because of how much he loves her. In the meantime, familial secrets and conflicts brew but love takes centre stage.

The Escape of the Seven Season 2 / The Escape of the Seven: Ressurection

Release Date: Friday, March 29, 2024, at 10 pm KST on SBS

Cast: Uhm Ki Joon, Lee Joon, Yoon Tae Young, Hwang Jung Eum, Lee Yoo Bi, Yoon Jong Hoon, Lee Jung Shin