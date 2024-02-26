Doctor Slump Ep 9-10 review: Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye's romance spices up, with more to come

K-drama: Doctor Slump Doctor Slump Ep 9-10 review: Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye's drama gets love twist(JTBC, Netflix)

Cast: Park Hyung Sik, Park Shin Hye, Jang Hye Jin

Director: Oh Hyung Jong

Writer: Baek Sun Woo

Episodes: 16

Where to watch: JTBC, Netflix, Tving

Time Slot: Every Saturday-Sunday at 22:30 KST

Doctor Slump Ep 9-10 recap

In episode 9 Jeong Woo decides to move out of Ha Neul’s house after their breakup, grappling with PTSD, while Wol Seon, receives a call from her friend about a potential match for Ha Neul with a hospital director's son. Jeong Woo starts at a new clinic, struggling to overcome past traumas amid rumors questioning his ability to perform surgery post-accident. Anxious, he overhears Ha Neul's blind date. Meanwhile, Hong Ran informs Ha Neul about Jeong Woo's PTSD and the hospital situation, prompting her to offer support.

In Episode 10, Ha Neul takes on the role of an anesthesiologist at a plastic surgeon's clinic, while Jeong Woo, feeling at ease because of her, attempts surgery and surprisingly succeeds. He later questions her decision to join the team when her heart isn't in plastic surgery. Through their interactions, they realize their vulnerabilities and find solace in each other for emotional support.

When Jeong Woo overhears Hong Ran revealing Ha Neul and Kyung Min's past betrayal, he confronts Kyung Min, defending his girlfriend and even resorting to physical confrontation. Returning home, Jeong Woo finds Ha Neul waiting for him, and as she tends to his wound, their emotions deepen, possibly leading to a romantic moment. This is confirmed during a group dinner when they both confess truths in a game of truth or dare and later share another passionate kiss upstairs, reminiscent of their previous intimate encounter while she was treating his wound.

Doctor Slump Ep 9-10 review

Netflix and JTBC's medical rom-com takes a thrilling turn with the lead couple's passionate love story. Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye's chemistry ignites the screen with an unexpected romantic kiss, leaving fans eagerly anticipating what's next. As the series progresses swiftly, viewers can anticipate a twist in the storyline. While future plot hints are still under wraps, it's likely that Ha Neul's comeback and her past will take center stage in the upcoming episodes.

Meanwhile, the show's ratings and viewership have steadily climbed, securing a spot in the top 10 non-English categories on Netflix.