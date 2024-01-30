The Boys star Erin Moriarty quits Instagram after Megyn Kelly's claims about plastic surgery, ‘You've broken…’

American actress, Erin Moriarty of The Boys fame has recently announced her decision to take an indefinite break from social media. The 29-year-old star's announcement comes after ex-Fox News host Megyn Kelly's harsh criticism of her appearance. Moriarty shared a lengthy message on her Instagram account on Friday, declaring her “heart” is “broken.” Kelly accused the Blood Father star of undergoing numerous surgical procedures to alter her facial features during the January 17 episode of her show SiriusXM. Erin Moriarty calls out Megyn Kelly's harsh comments on her

Moriarty began her statement with, “This is something I truly never anticipated writing.” “We're all subject to levels of bullying throughout our lives but I am horrified, and I felt that I deserved to take a second to address these things," she continued. Moriarty then explained how she was disgusted by the former NBC correspondent's claims about her facial structure.

“The only reason I have not deactivated my account is because I will be leaving this here. Otherwise, consider it deactivated,” The Driven star wrote. “I will not have access to it for an extensive if not permanent break," she added.

“Social media is not something that came naturally to me and that was an investment of energy to connect with you guys. And I am horrified by the reaction, the reductive assumptions, and the aforementioned video that is a primary example of such harassment,” Moriarty explained.

Erin Moriarty calls out ex-Fox News host Megyn Kelly

She continued to express her resentment, saying, “It’s broken my heart. You’ve broken my heart. You’ve lost the privilege of this account. So you can believe whatever you want. But there's no excuse for these horrific allegations, the verbal abuse that I have had to delete, and genuinely false information that is being used to perpetuate a message that is exhibitionist feminism.”

“I have been in a hole and I’ve been consumed by this personal situation at hand. You never know what someone is going through, social media is a platform that is not representative of a whole person, and irregardless there is no excuse for the words that have been spoken directly to me or about me.”

Moriarty continued, “Shame on you Megyn Kelly.” “Implying my photo is reflective of women being in a worse place is as false as my conviction in saying that if you resigned, you would be leaving women in a better place,” she added.