Netflix Doctor Slump ratings soar with Park Hyung Sik's dramatic comeback; Flex X Cop leads

After experiencing a disappointing ratings drop during the Lunar New Year, Doctor Slump appears to be back on track. The medical drama, starring South Korea's top stars Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye, has successfully regained domestic viewership while also seeing a surge in Netflix viewership as the second half of the show unfolds. Meanwhile, Flex X Cop, led by Ahn Bo Hyun for the first time, has achieved double-digit ratings. Netflix Doctor Slump, Flex X Cop weekly ratings(Netflix, disney plus)

Also read: Modern Family to Breaking Bad, Devil Wears Prada, and more, iconic reunions at SAG Awards 2024

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Netflix's Doctor Slump ratings surge with ep 9

Episode 9 of the JTBC and Netflix K-drama Doctor Slump begins with a heartbreaking separation between lovebirds Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye as they grapple with loneliness. Meanwhile, Jeong Woo returns to the hospital feeling anxious after the accident, while Nam Na Heul distracts herself with a blind date. The episode marks the beginning of the second half of the show's run, averaging 5.8 percent nationwide according to Nielsen Korea.

Flex X cop breaks into double digits

The action-comedy drama, streaming on Disney Plus, wrapped up the first half of its season on a high, achieving its highest viewership ratings yet. The latest episode of Flex x Cop hit an average nationwide rating of 11.0 percent, marking its debut in double-digit ratings. Alongside Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun, the series also stars Kwak Si Yang.

Also read: SAG Awards 2024: Top looks of the night – Selena Gomez, Cillian Murphy, Joey King, Reese Witherspoon, and more

Captivating the King witnesses a dip in ratings

Featuring Jo Jung Suk, Shin Se Kyung, and Lee Shin Young, Captivating the King achieved an average nationwide rating of 4.9 percent. Although the show initially gained momentum with several consecutive episodes aired during the Lunar New Year, the tvN drama has recently experienced a slight decline in ratings.

Korea-Khitan War on KBS 2TV dominated its time slot, averaging 11.0 percent nationally. With just one episode left in its run, TV Chosun's My Happy Ending, which is almost at the end of its series, received an average national rating of 2.4 percent.