The 2024 SAG Awards red carpet was truly mesmerizing, boasting a stunning array of enchanting looks. From Reese Witherspoon's timeless elegance to Cillian Murphy's brooding sophistication, a myriad of other celebrities also caught attention with their striking appearances. Whether embracing classic elegance or daring experimentation, these stars confidently showcased their unique sense of style, making the 2024 SAG Awards an unforgettable night. The 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards will witness actors honoring other actors for their commendable work in the industry. Take a look. SAG Awards 2024: Top looks of the night – Selena Gomez, Cillian Murphy, Joey King, Reese Witherspoon, and More(Pic- Via Netflix, X)

SAG Awards 2024

Currently underway at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, the award show unfolds without a designated host. Nonetheless, it promises to be a star-studded affair, with notable nominees such as Bradley Cooper, Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, Sterling K. Brown, and more in attendance.

Where to watch SAG Awards 2024

The award ceremony will stream directly on Netflix at 8 PM ET.

SAG Awards 2024 red carpet

Reese Witherspoon

Radiant in a red Elie Saab Haute Couture gown paired with vibrant matching sandals, the Legally Blonde star exuded enchantment as she made her presence felt on the red carpet at the 2024 SAG Awards.

Cillian Murphy

Dressed in Saint Laurent, the Oppenheimer star opted for an all-black suit for the glamorous Hollywood evening, complemented by a crisp white shirt underneath.

Joey King

Arriving at the SAG Awards, Joey King stuns in a captivating black and peach dress, radiating elegance and charm.

Anne Hathaway

Anne owned the red carpet with her signature style, standing out effortlessly in a royal blue Atelier Versace gown.

Selena Gomez

Radiant in white, the Love On singer exuded an ethereal charm as she gracefully adorned herself in a dazzling, form-fitting Atelier Versace gown.

Margot Robbie

The Barbie star arrives flaunting her black and pink Schiaparelli haute couture.

Halle Bailey

New mom arrives wearing Dolce & Gabbana

Jeremy Allen White at the 2024 SAG Awards

Ryan Gosling at the SAG Awards

Prince Zuko is here! Dallas Liu arrives to the 2024 SAG Awards.