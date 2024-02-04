Park Hyung Sik's Doctor Slump dominates global Netflix trends, Flex X Cop's ratings surge

Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye’s latest K-drama, Doctor Slump, has become a sensation in the world of iconic rom-com. Since its Netflix debut, the medical show has consistently topped global charts and maintained strong ratings in the domestic market. Despite facing competition from the AFC Asian Cup coverage, several weekend dramas, including Knight Flower, Flex X Cop, Korea Khitan War, and more, successfully held their ground in viewership last night. Doctor Slump: Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye', Flex X cop(Netflix, Disney Plus)

Doctor Slump holds steady

On February 3, the third episode of Doctor Slump made its debut. The new drama on JTBC sustained its national average rating of 5.1 percent, consistent with the previous week's performance, as per a report from Nielsen Korea. The ratings are anticipated to increase with the broadcast of the fourth episode on January 4th.

Doctor Slump trends on Netflix

On the global stage, Doctor Slump, featuring Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye, secured the 9th position in the top 10 list of non-English TV shows. My Demon, led by Song Kang, and Welcome to Samdalri, starring Ji Chang Wook, continue to hold higher positions. The 16-episode series unfolds the tale of two doctors, former high school rivals, navigating the lowest points in their professional careers.

Knight Flower tops the ratings chart

According to Nielsen Korea, MBC's hit drama Knight Flower continues to top the time slot and had its best-ever Saturday ratings, averaging 12.6 percent across the country.

Flex x Cop ratings soars

SBS's latest drama, Flex x Cop, featuring Ahn Bo Hyun and airing in the same time slot as Knight Flower, consistently held an average national rating of 6.3. The show also airs on Disney Plus.

KBS 2TV's historical drama Korea-Khitan War experienced a minor dip in ratings after reaching double digits, averaging 9.7 percent for its latest episode. On the other hand, tvN's Captivating the King fell to 3.9 percent for its fifth episode but continues to hold the top position on Netflix.