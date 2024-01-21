My Demon ending explained: Did Song Kang & Kim Yoo Jung cheat hell for a happy ending?

Name: My Demon My Demon finale ending explained(Netflix)

Cast: Kim Yoo Jung, Song Kang, Lee Sang Yi, Kim Hae Sook, and more

Airing date: 24th November

Streaming platforms: Netflix, SBS

Director: Kim Jang Han Kwon Da Som

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Number of episodes: 16 (airs every Friday-Saturday)

My Demon plot

A 200-year-old demon portrayed by Song Kang develops an unexpected love for a human, played by Kim Yoo Jung, despite harboring a long-standing disdain for humans. Haunted by his past, he goes to great lengths to safeguard his beloved, ultimately sacrificing himself. On the other hand, Do Do Hee, an heiress orphaned early in life, finds solace with her parents' close friend Ju Cheon Suk, portrayed by Kim Hae Sook. The encounter between Jung Gu Won and Do Do Hee results in unforeseen events, causing him to loose all his powers to her, intertwining their lives in unexpected ways.

My Demon finale

The conclusion of Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung's supernatural K-drama unfolded on Saturday, January 20. In the 15th episode, viewers witnessed Jung Gu Won sacrificing himself to save Do Do Hee, who was killed by Noah Sok Min. Meanwhile, the antagonist faced long-term imprisonment. A devastated Do Do Hee couldn't help but cry incessantly over the loss of her lover. However, in the 16th episode, Jung Gu Won's boss, whom he refers to as god, grants him another chance at life. The boss reveals that it was part of a deal Jung Gu Won had made earlier, leading him to return to Do Do Hee and their close friends.

Did Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung find their happy ending?

The crucial question: Was it a happy ending? Yes, in the blink of an eye. The lead couple successfully dispelled all misunderstandings, choosing to continue their lives together in everlasting love. Meanwhile, Park Bok Gyu and Shin Da Jeong also got their happy ending.

Who killed Do Do Hee’s parents?

Jung Gu Won reveals that Do Do Hee's parents met with an accident while her mom was pregnant with her. Since he couldn't grant wishes to save both of them, he made a deal with her father, who chose Do Do Hee's life over theirs. As per the deal, both parents would die after 10 years. So yes, they foresaw it coming.

Who became the chairperson of the Mirae Group?

The most deserving Ju Seok Hun aka Lee Sang Yi was chosen as the chairperson of the Mirae Group with everyone’s vote and nod.

What happened to Jin Ga Young?

Gayoung rescuing a child from domestic child abuse, similar to how Guwon saved her was probably the best part of the My Demon ending. Altering the entire conversation and assuring the child that there will always be someone to save them, was incredibly beautiful and heartwarming.

Kim Sa Ra got her lesson

Jo Yeon Hee's character, Kim Sa Ra, the wife of Noah Sok Min, approached Do Do Hee in the finale to convey her desire to establish a place for children who are victims of domestic violence, after what happened to her own child.

My Demon overall review

Despite a promising beginning, My Demon experienced a gradual decline in domestic ratings, settling around 4.6 to 5 percent after starting at 9. However, this didn't hinder the show from becoming a massive global hit on Netflix. While the domestic K-drama market posed challenges, Song Kang's charisma consistently leading the series to become the most buzzworthy, with the actor himself earning the title of the most buzzworthy actor of the week each time. For those looking for a good escape, this is a must watch.