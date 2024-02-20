K-drama: Doctor Slump Doctor Slump Ep 7-8 review: Park Hyung Sik heartbroken over Park Shin Hye’s past love life(Netflix)

Cast: Park Hyung Sik, Park Shin Hye, Jang Hye Jin

Director: Oh Hyung Jong

Writer: Baek Sun Woo

Episodes: 16

Where to watch: JTBC, Netflix, Tving

Time Slot: Every Saturday-Sunday at 22:30 KST

Official synopsis:

"Former school rivals, now brilliant doctors, reunite amid life's struggles, discovering unexpected comfort together."

Doctor Slump ep 7-8 recap and review

In the seventh and eighth episodes of the K-drama starring Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye, unexpected developments took center stage. Ha Neul and Jeong Woo both express their feelings and embark on a new relationship. Jeong Woo clears his name of false accusations, revealing the true culprit. However, complications arise as Ha Neul's depression runs deeper than leaving the hospital due to burnout syndrome.

Ep 7 of Doctor Slump

Amidst the tension, hidden cameras are discovered around Jeong Woo, catching everyone off guard. Ha Neul stumbles upon one in his room, hoping it could provide evidence, but it's already broken. Jeong Woo suspects Kang Jin Seok, the anesthesiologist, might be involved. However, when Jin Seok hands over a flash drive, it turns out he's just a witness trying to protect himself from past accusations. Surprisingly, his actions inadvertently help Jeong Woo. Meanwhile, the backstory unfolds revealing the turmoil within Chang Bing's family, shedding light on the motive behind the heiress's tragic fate.

Ep 8 of Doctor Slump

Jeong Woo continues to express his feelings for Ha Neul, who appears shy and flustered during their conversation. Their hand-holding moment leaves Ha Neul blushing and questioning the nature of their relationship. However, her younger brother, Han Ba Da, notices her unusual behavior and becomes curious about her feelings for Mr. Rooftop. He approaches Jeong Woo and asks him to officially date his sister, assuming they're not already in a relationship. This revelation embarrasses Ha Neul, who had been hiding in Jeong Woo's bathroom, and overhears the entire conversation.

Jeong Woo and Ha Neul plan their first date, but it gets repeatedly interrupted for various reasons. Despite the challenges, they eventually manage to make it work. However, upon returning home from their date, Jeong Woo discovers a wedding invitation from Kyung Min, which deeply unsettles Ha Neul. She becomes distant and unreachable the following day. Concerned, Jeong Woo visits the hospital and finds Ha Neul crying during her therapy session. He then returns home, where Ha Neul's brother and mother confront him and drag him inside. While in his girlfriend's room he discovers a photograph of her with his senior and friend, Kyung Min.

Was Park Shin Hye’s character in love with Kyung Min?

Indeed, it seems that way. As Park Hyung Sik gazes at the picture, he recalls Ha Neul mentioning that she had dated someone before and wonders if Kyung Min was the same person. Meanwhile, small revelations indicate that Kyung Min was initially a supportive and friendly senior to Park Shin Hye, which left her flustered in her early professional days. However, he later betrayed her by using her dissertation under his name and failing to give her due credit.

Doctor Slump Ep 9 preview

In the upcoming ninth episode of Doctor Slump, viewers will witness Jeong-woo's efforts to care for Ha Neul and rebuild her trust. While Ha Neul had previously provided mental support to Jeong Woo, the tables will now turn as he assumes the role of caretaker and supporter for her.

Doctor Slump ratings

After experiencing a slight decline during the Lunar New Year period, Netflix's new romantic comedy has bounced back in terms of viewership. Its popularity has surged domestically and is now among the top 10 non-English web series on the OTT platform for international audiences.