Happy Birthday Park Shin Hye: Top 5 K-dramas to check out; Doctor Slump to Heirs

As South Korean actress Park Shin Hye celebrates her 34th birthday, it's the perfect time to explore her impressive filmography and relive some of her most memorable performances. With a career spanning over two decades, she's charmed audiences with her diverse roles and undeniable talent. From the classic Heirs to the new-age medical K-drama Doctor Slump, the actress is best known for her roles in romantic comedy. Here are five unforgettable K-dramas starring Park Shin Hye. Park Shin Hye's K-drama(Instagram ssinz7)

Top 5 K-dramas of Park Shin Hye

The Heirs (2013)

A cornerstone of the K-drama genre, The Heirs emerged nearly two decades ago and remains a legendary series in the K-drama universe. Led by an ensemble cast including Lee Min Ho, Kim Woo Bin, and Park Shin Hye, the show is hailed as a top favorite among K-drama fans. Park Shin Hye's portrayal of a maid's daughter caught in a whirlwind romance with the heir to a wealthy family thrilled audiences with its blend of drama and romance, making The Heirs an unforgettable classic.

Pinocchio (2014-2015)

Just as fans were convinced that Park Shin Hye's best on-screen match was Lee Min Ho, she surprised them with her sizzling chemistry alongside Lee Jong Suk in Pinocchio. Their K-drama quickly became a cult classic. Directed by Joo So Won, known for his work on My Happy Ending, Doctor John, I Hear Your Voice, Hyena, and more, Pinocchio became a household name. In the series, Park Shin Hye portrays a girl with the Pinocchio syndrome, who courageously battles for truth and justice in the field of journalism.

The Doctors (2016)

Released in 2016, Doctors is a romantic comedy featuring Kim Rae Won, Park Shin Hye, Yoon Kyung Sang, and Lee Sung Kyung. The plot centers on Yoo Hye Jung, who experiences a lot of hardships as a young child and eventually develops a bitter and icy attitude. Her viewpoint, however, changes drastically when Hong Ji Hong shows up out of the blue.

Memories of the Alhambra (2018-2019)

Memories of the Alhambra, a South Korean fantasy drama starring Hyun Bin and Park Shin-hye, transports viewers to Spain and South Korea. The story centers on a CEO who visits a hostel owner to explore a revolutionary AR game based in the Alhambra Palace. Their lives intertwine with the game's mysterious occurrences, blurring the lines between reality and fantasy.

Doctor Slump (2023)

Doctor Slump marks Park Shin Hye’s comeback in the K-drama world after embracing motherhood. She tied the knot with actor Choir Tae Joon in January 2022 and welcomed their first child in May. Park Hyung Sik stars alongside her in a pivotal role. Both actors reunite 11 years after The Heirs. The story follows two high school rivals who pursue careers in medicine. When they face major setbacks in their personal and professional lives, destiny brings them together under one roof for a fresh start.