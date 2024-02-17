Park Hyung Sik's Doctor Slump sees major ratings drop despite Netflix success—here's why

JTBC's medical K-drama Doctor Slump, starring Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye, initially soared in ratings but has since experienced a major decline. After achieving a peak viewership rating of 6.7% during the Lunar New Year holiday, it saw a drastic drop, halving its viewership following the release of the latest episode. Doctor Slump new stills(JTBC)

Netflix’s Doctor Slump’s ratings decline, here’s why

The JTBC series, boasting a stellar cast, took over the time slot previously held by the network's hit show Welcome to Samdalri, starring Ji Chang Wook. According to K-media 1Asia, Episode 5 of Doctor Slump, which aired on February 10, saw a decrease in viewership, dropping to 3.7%. However, the broadcast on February 11th saw a slight increase of 0.2 percentage points compared to the previous day.

Several factors are contributing to the decline in the show's ratings. One possible factor is the strong competition it faces from other shows airing in the same time slot, such as MBC's Friday-Saturday drama Knight Flower. Additionally, Captivating the King aired its fourth consecutive episode during the Lunar New Year holiday, resulting in increased viewership ratings.

Doctor Slump has yet to introduce a turning point

So far, the show has portrayed Nam Ha Neul (played by Park Shin Hye) and Yeo Jeong Woo's (played by Park Hyung Sik) professional struggles in a consistent manner. However, it has yet to introduce a thrilling turning point to engage viewers' interest. Experts believe the current decline in ratings is temporary and anticipate a recovery once new episodes air.

Doctor Slump is ruling the Netflix

Despite facing challenges with domestic viewership and ratings, Doctor Slump continues to perform exceptionally well on Netflix, where it is available in most international territories. Currently, it ranks in the Top 10 in 27 countries, showcasing its global popularity. The show will air its 7th and 8th episodes on 17th and 18th February.