Doctor Slump Ep 3-4 Review: Park Hyung Sik, the whipped first love of Park Shin Hye

K-drama: Doctor Slump Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye star in Netflix rom-com K-drama 'Doctor Slump'.(Netflix)

Cast: Park Hyung Sik, Park Shin Hye, Jang Hye Jin

Director: Oh Hyung Jong

Writer: Baek Sun Woo

Episodes: 16

Where to watch: JTBC, Netflix, Tving

Time Slot: Every Saturday-Sunday at 22:30 KST

Official synopsis: “Once rivals in school, two brilliant doctors reunite by chance - each facing life's worst slump and unexpectedly finding solace in each other.”

Doctor Slump overview

This latest entry in the realm of Netflix rom-com K-drama revolves around two medical professionals who were once high school rivals, harboring some unspoken stories. Fate reunites them years later when they both face major slumps in their professional careers. Nam Ha Neul (played by Park Shin Hye) is an anesthesiologist grappling with burnout at work and ultimately decides to quit. Meanwhile, Yeo Jeong Woo (played by Park Hyung Sik) is a renowned plastic surgeon who experiences a downfall after being wrongly implicated in a patient's death.

Doctor Slump Ep 3-4 Review

Episode three of the K-drama begins with both Shin Hye and Hyung Sik spending time in Sokcho, watching the sunrise. This follows Hyung Sik's trial where Shin Hye presents a dissertation as evidence in an attempt to save him. However, things don't go as planned, and the court adjourns the session. In the subsequent scenes, both lead roles bond over friendship and reminisce about past memories.

Upon returning home, they face the watchful eyes of Nam Ha Neul's family, who suspect that spending time together might lead to love. Meanwhile, Hong Ran unintentionally reveals that Yeo Jeong Woo might be the old love Nam Ha Neul used to talk about, creating some flustered moments. In response, Nam Ha Neul's mom devises a plan to set her daughter on a blind date, seeking the help of Nam Ha Neul's best friend.

As the plot develops, Yeo Jeong Woo starts to believe he is Nam Ha Neul's first love, thinking this is why she's so willing to help him. He gets excited when she suggests going shopping, showing a bit of shyness. However, his excitement takes a hit when Nam Ha Neul later mentions her plan to go on a blind date. Fortunately, the blind date turns out to be a major flop, giving Yeo Jeong Woo a sense of relief.

Shifting away from the romantic storyline, the professional lives of both doctors are still under scrutiny. Nam Ha Neul is facing challenges in securing a new job, which, in turn, leads to taunts from her relatives towards her family. Meanwhile, Yeo Jeong Woo is grappling with the mystery of who framed him and the circumstances surrounding the blackout in the operation room footage.

A whipped Park Hyung Sik is a delight to watch

Fans are sure that Hyung Sik is revisiting his 'min-min' era, a popular reference to his K-drama Strong Girl Do Bong Soon. The actor, known for his lively personality, is once again capturing the audience in both domestic and global markets with his irresistible charm. Park Shin Hye's seasoned experience and quality acting are the cherry on top. As the actors are sharing the lead roles for the first time, fans are eagerly anticipating the romance and chemistry that will unfold between their respective characters.

Doctor Slump is taking global Netflix by storm

The K-drama swiftly gained popularity on Netflix upon its release, trending globally in the non-English TV section. Domestically, it has consistently held a strong viewership. Despite facing tough competition from Ahn Bo Hyun's Flex X Cop on Disney Plus, the series is performing well. It's a recommended watch, especially for fans of medical rom-coms.