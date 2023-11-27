BTS' V joins Lee Min Ho, Lee Jung Jae and Riccardo Tisci at National Museum, fans want to see them in K-drama

Italian fashion designer Riccardo Tisci is currently exploring Seoul. Going by his recent post on Instagram, he had a recent trip to the National Museum of Korea where he was joined by his close friends, BTS' Kim Taehyung, actor Lee Min Ho and Squid Game's Lee Jung Jae. Seeing them together, fans started trending V and Lee Min Ho on X. Many wondered if the meeting was to discuss a future collaboration between the stars. Also read: BTS' V unveils new haircut BTS' V, Lee Min Ho, Lee Jung Jae and Riccardo Tisci in a rare photo.

Kim Taehyung, Lee Min Ho, Lee Jung Jae

Riccardo posted a bunch of photos from the museum, featuring the artwork. Besides sharing photos of himself, he brought together V aka Kim Taehyung with Lee Min Ho and Lee Jung Jae. All of them sported casual looks for the outing.

V in his new haircut, wore a t-shirt paired with pants and a denim jacket. The Pachinko actor smiled brightly while clicking the selfie in a white knit sweater. The Squid Game star wore a hoodie, topped with a jacket and smiled for the camera.

Fans react to V and Lee Min Hoo in one frame

Reacting to their now-viral photos, someone wrote on X, “What's going on OMG.” “Are we getting actor Tae back?” questioned another as previously V talked about his love for acting. Another one added, “What circle is this? What if Taehyung suddenly started a drama with Lee Min Ho?” “My baes Taehyung and Lee Min Ho? My universes colliding,” posted one more.

Meanwhile, the purpose behind Riccardo Tisci's visit is not known yet. It's most likely a holiday in South Korea. He shares a close equation with Kim Taehyung. V and Lee Min Ho are mutual friends. They are often seen attending events such as the premiere of Broker, Frieze Seoul Paradise Art afterparty, and Khee Soju VIP Party, but this is their first photo with each other which surfaced online, leaving fans asking for more.

Lee Min Ho was last seen in Pachinko which revived for season 2. BTS V recently marked his solo debut with the album Layover. Ahead of the release, the Love Me Again singer had said on IU's show, that he has plans to return to his acting career. He said he would want to try thriller genre now.

