ASTRO Cha Eun Woo’s Wonderful World hits OTT space with explosive ratings: Where to watch

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, who appears to be focusing more on his acting career these days, has made a comeback with another K-drama titled Wonderful World. The idol-turned-actor not only surprised viewers with his drastic transformation for the show but also is off to a very promising start. The emotionally charged thriller stars Kim Nam Joo as the female lead and is helmed by director Lee Seung Young, known for his work on shows like Voice, Tracer, and Missing Noir M. Check out the premiere ratings and streaming details. ASTRO Cha Eun Woo’s Wonderful World hits OTT space with promising ratings: Where to watch(MBC)

Where to watch Cha Eun Woo’s Wonderful World

MBC’s Wonderful World takes up the Friday-Saturday slot and apart from the broadcaster itself, it is streaming exclusively on Disney Plus. Catch the show streaming at 9:50 KST (7:50 AM ET) (6:20 PM IST).

Wonderful World kicks off with impressive ratings

Given that Eun Woo's last MBC drama A Good Day to Be a Dog didn't do well in the ratings department, Wonderful World debuted on March 1 with an average nationwide rating of 5.3 percent for its first episode as reported by Sports Daily. This is quite a feat.

Wonderful World storyline

Actress Kim Nam Joo, known for her roles in shows like Model, Winners, and Steal My Heart, is portraying the leading female role in Wonderful World as Eun So Hyun, a woman seeking revenge after the tragic loss of her son. She plays a psychology professor and a famous writer whose life turns upside down after her son’s death. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo stars as Kwon Sun Yool, a former medical student grappling with a rough life after suffering a family tragedy. Destiny brings the two of them together as they embark on a journey filled with ups and downs.

Ahn Bo Hyun Flex X Cop leads rating race

Flex X Cop, another K-drama available on Disney Plus and starring Ahn Bo Hyun in a lead role, began the second half of its run with an average 9.3 percent national rating. On the other hand, Channel A’s Between Him and Her finally entered the race with an average nationwide rating of 0.2 percent for its latest episode.