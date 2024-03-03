BTS ARMYs, get ready for a new Kim Tae Hyung song; FRI(END)S out this March!

The fiery rumours may now rest in peace as BigHit Music just confirmed BTS V aka Kim Tae Hyung's new digital single, FRI(END)S. The upcoming track is a love song in the pop-soul R&B genre, a familiar terrain for the Layover musical creator. V is set to unleash the new tuneful experience on Friday, March 15, 2024, at 1 pm KST / 12 am ET. The pre-saving period for the song on music platforms like Spotify and Apple is now open. Fans may hop on the trend to support their treasured vocalist. Kim Tae Hyung, aka BTS V's new digital single drops on March 15, 2024.(Instagram )

This announcement follows just a day after a cryptic video featuring the actor-singer made it to BTS' official Instagram profile. V's reel, presumably shot in London during his short stay overseas in 2023, displayed warmhearted vintage-themed visuals. It instantly caught his fans' attention as social media trends with his name shot through the roof. At the same time, ARMYs continued to make sense of what was coming next.

As fans debated whether it suggested a new music release or something else, an endless stream of speculations rose out of thin air. One day later, BigHit Music dispelled all doubts and confirmed the Kim Tae Hyung FRI(END)S announcement.

Kim Tae Hyung's new music announcement:

Other Kim Tae Hyung solo projects:

Before taking off for his mandatory military duties in December 2023, the Jazz music enthusiast released his debut solo album, Layover, in September. The original “secret member of BTS” has come a long way in sculpting his unique artistic identity. It's been equally mirrored in his solo musical releases, including Sweet Night, Winter Bear and Christmas Tree, which effectively capture his signature retro-inspired breathy soundscape.

In addition to channelling his inner fashionista spirit for his Celine outings, the Singularity singer also became a representative of the Indonesia-based investment company SimInvest. Beyond his initial contributions to the brand's name, he came together with legendary actor Jackie Chan earlier this week for a new advertisement.