BTS Suga's D-Day: The Movie in cinema with Jimin and Jungkook: Tickets, date, countries

BTS member Suga is dropping a cinematic surprise - D-Day: The Movie. The second oldest member of the group is currently serving in the public sector as part of his mandatory duties for the country. On March 5, Suga announced the theatrical release of his highly anticipated Agust D world tour, titled D-Day, scheduled for April. The film captures the emotions of the tour's finale, featuring not only Suga but also BTS members Jungkook, RM, and Jimin. BTS Suga's D-Day: The Movie in cinema(BIGHIT MUSIC)

BTS' Suga brings D-Day concert to theaters

BTS, the globally renowned South Korean boy band, is currently on a temporary hiatus as all members have enlisted in the country’s mandatory military services. However, Suga, the group's rapper, was exempted due to a shoulder injury and is currently serving in the public sector. On March 6 at midnight KST, Suga aka Min Yoongi surprised fans with a video announcement for his new feature film titled Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE MOVIE.

“It’s been a while and I’m back with a video to share some very special news with our dear ARMY,” Suga released a video message. “Do you remember Suga Agust D Tour ‘D-Day’ … the finale to my solo tour last summer? The D-Day tour was so meaningful because it told the story of my journey as both Suga and Agust D. The emotions I felt during the finale are still so vivid, as it was the last concert of the tour. And now, that very D-Day the final concert will be released in theaters worldwide!” He added.

D-Day concert theatrical rerelease date

Suga, known for his solo stage name Agust D, personally shared the news on social media. The upcoming film, scheduled to premiere in theaters and IMAX worldwide on April 10 and 13, will feature footage from Suga’s “D-DAY’ THE FINAL encore concert held last August.

How to watch D-Day concert in theatres

If you're wondering whether your country will screen the concert movie, fret not; the film will be released globally. Tickets for the screenings will be available for purchase starting Tuesday, March 12, at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT/3 p.m. GMT on SugaTheMovie.com. The website will unveil all theaters showing the film on March 12.

RM, Jimin, and Jungkook to make a special appearance

The concert movie will include special appearances by other BTS members, including Jimin, Jungkook, and RM, as per the press release. However, this isn’t the first feature film for the BTS rapper. He previously released his solo documentary Suga: Road to D-Day in 2023, which chronicled his journey as a solo artist. The documentary aired on Disney+ and Weverse last April.