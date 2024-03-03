Jimin writes ‘main tumhe pyaar karta hoon’ for BTS fans; Kim Namjoon teases him, talks about military life and Taehyung

BTS leader Kim Namjoon and group member Jimin shared a conversation with each other and also interacted with their fans. Taking to Weverse on Sunday, the duo opened up their hearts as they are currently enlisted in the South Korean military. (Also Read | BTS military discharge dates revealed: Countdown to Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, V, Suga, J-Hope, and RM's return) (L-R) BTS members V, RM, and Jimin are currently serving in the South Korean military.

RM chats with his fans on Weverse

A fan shared on the platform that they missed Namjoon aka RM. A part of the comment read, as translated by @btsinthemoment on their X (previously Twiiter) account, "Are you doing well?" He replied, "As always!" When another fan asked him to have a good weekend, he also wished them the same. A comment read, "Are you eating well??" He replied, "It's more like I'm eating too well." Another person said, "I'm not ready for 100 kg yet." He said, "I decided with my body that I would settle for 72 (kg)."

RM recommends book, talks about military

When asked for book recommendations, RM suggested Weight of words. He, however, added that he hasn't finished reading it yet. He also shared the cover of the book. After a fan shared a group photo of the BTS members, RM wrote, "Ah, my hair. I shaved it all off yesterday." He also shared that he will start working out soon. When a fan said the fandom would wait for the BTS members to come back from the military and tell them stories, RM wrote, "How fun will it be."

RM tells fan about BTS' Taehyung

A person also asked if it was hard for BTS members to get used to military life. RM said, "They say humans are animals of adaptation." Another fan said, "Didn't Namjoon say he’ll take good care of Taehyung? Hahaha." RM responded, "Taehyung has already passed me. As a 30-year-old adult, he’ll do well and take care of himself." Talking about his plans on Sunday, RM shared, “Planning to exercise and practice. When will I (be) able to read?”

When asked if he takes rest on Sundays, RM wrote, "Yes. I started watching reels for the first time after coming here. Learning from the mz generation." He also shared that he feels like he is "a trainee again" and that it feels new. When a fan asked about any fun stories from his military service, RM replied, There are so many. The day when I'll tell these stores will come someday." A person asked about his cheat day meal, and RM wrote, "I think I should quit (eating) ramen."

Jimin misses BTS fans, says ‘I love you’ in Hindi

While RM intearcted with the fans, Jimin too came to chat with them. He wrote, "I really miss you. Every single night I think of you." He also wrote, “Eventually, time will pass, and we’ll be seeing each other, right? I'm waiting for that day to come. Thank you for always leaving letters that you're always there. I'm here as well (sleepy face emoji).”

A comment read, "I'll hold my breath until Namjoon replies to my post." While RM wrote, "love dive", Jimin said, "They probably didn't hold their breath." Another fan asked RM, "I wonder how much cooler you've gotten." He said, "I can't grow old. Anti-ageing shoot!" Jimin chimed in, "You can't grow old."

RM teases Jimin

Jimin shared a post, in which he wrote "I love you" in many languages, including English, Hindi, Spanish, Chinese, Japanese, Ukrainian and Malay, among others. When a fan wrote they missed Jimin, RM replied, "Jiminie is a fool, mutt, dummy." Jimin simply responded with ";;;". RM, Jimin and V entered the military in December 2023.

