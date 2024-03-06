Doctor Slump Park Hyung Sik is reliving ‘Min-Min’ era with Shin Hye in BTS clip

The ongoing JTBC K-drama Doctor Slump has released an intriguing behind-the-scenes moment, sparking excitement among fans who believe the actor is returning to the 'Min-Min' era. The Korean actor, known for his role in the 2017 hit Strong Girl Do Bong Soon, earned the nickname after his character gained immense popularity for his goofy portrayal of a rich CEO. Now, with his playful demeanor and infectious comedy persona, it appears he is once again charming audiences with his magic. Doctor Slump stills(JTBC)

Doctor Slump behind the scenes

Netflix's latest rom-com gem, Doctor Slump, follows the rollercoaster lives of two doctors who were once high school rivals but find themselves reunited under one roof amidst life's toughest challenges. In a recent behind-the-scenes clip, Park Hyung Sik and Shin Hye were shooting a bed scene where the actress gets caught by her mother and Hyung Sik had a task to hide her from getting exposed. Before this, the deeply in love couple was spotted slurping noodles together, sharing giggles with every bite. Despite their attempts to remain serious, they couldn't help but burst into laughter every time they talked. In another scene, Hong Ran and Bin Dae Young experience an awkward encounter.

The official YouTube handle of JTBC captioned it as, “Ha Neul narrowly escapes being caught by Wol Seon while on the bed. Dae Young's adorable underwear shopping adventure with lively Hong Ran! From the brightest moments to the most challenging times. A tale of two individuals united.” Check out.

Doctor Slump ratings

The Korean drama that reunites iconic stars after 11 years, following a brief appearance in the 2013 release The Heirs, has been dominating Netflix's top 10 for six consecutive weeks. It has also maintained a steady domestic rating of 6 percent. The next episode of Doctor Slump is set to air on March 9 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

