Twilight Saga goes animated, John Wick TV Series starring Keanu Reeves in works

The Twilight franchise is officially expanding but with an animation twist. Lionsgate’s vice chairman Michael Burns has some exciting news for the fans of Bella and Edward. But that's not all. A thrilling foray into the action-packed universe of John Wick is also on the cards. The franchise starred Keanu Reeves who played the titular role of an action hero skilled in gun-fu combat in four movies, which were released from 2014 to 2023. Twilight universe expands with new animated TV series alongside John Wick(Picture: Lionsgate)

The Twilight Saga TV series gets an animation treatment

Last year in April, it was revealed that a TV series adaptation of author Stephenie Meyer’s best-selling Twilight book series was in early development. For the unversed, the Twilight films, which made Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart household names, wrapped up in 2012 with Breaking Dawn: Part 2. The TV series twist emerged last year, and according to sources, the project had been envisioned as animated from the start, with the official confirmation coming now. As per Michael Burns, “We’re going to go out with the Twilight series, an animated series, I think there’ll be a lot of interest in that.”

The Twilight Saga Series has a total of 5 movies including:

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 (2012)

John Wick TV Series in development

During the same Q&A at the Morgan Stanley media conference, the Lionsgate vice chairmen also shared insight on future projects, and one of them is none other than the hit franchise John Wick. While fans eagerly awaited another season, the officials are planning to take the TV series route. “I think we’ll take one of our great action franchises starring Keanu Reeves, I think it’ll be a television series.”

The news of the upcoming John Wick TV series follows the premiere of the prequel miniseries The Continental on Peacock in September 2023. The four John Wick movies, starring Reeves, have collectively grossed over $1 billion at the global box office.