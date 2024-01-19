close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shah Rukh's Jawan, Pathaan nominated with John Wick 4, Mission Impossible 7 for Vulture's 2023 Stunt Awards

Shah Rukh's Jawan, Pathaan nominated with John Wick 4, Mission Impossible 7 for Vulture's 2023 Stunt Awards

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 19, 2024 09:51 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan and Pathaan have been nominated in multiple categories, including Best Overall Action Film, at upcoming stunt awards.

Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan have earned multiple nominations at an upcoming stunt awards show. At Vulture’s second Annual Stunt Awards, the 2023 releases will compete with the likes of Keanu Reeves's John Wick 4 and Tom Cruise-starrer Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, popularly referred to as Mission Impossible 7. Also read: Reddit user says ‘Baadshah is built differently’ as Shah Rukh Khan performs truck-chase sequence in Jawan BTS video

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to compete with Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 7 at stunt awards.
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to compete with Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 7 at stunt awards.

Both Jawan and Pathaan got nominations in the Best Overall Action Film category. Jawan also received a nomination in the categories of Best Stunt in an Action Film and Best Vehicular Stunt for 'the highway chase' sequence. Meanwhile, Pathaan earned a nomination for Best Aerial Stunt for the 'jetpack fight' sequence.

Here's a complete list of nominations

Best Stunt in an Action Film

The Equalizer 3 (the Stained Glass Ceiling scene)

Extraction 2 (the Opening Oner)

Jawan (the Highway Chase)

John Wick: Chapter 4 (the Stair Fight and Fall)

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (the Base Jump)

Best Vehicular Stunt

Fast X (the Rome Car Chase)

Ferrari (the Mille Miglia Race)

Jawan (the Highway Chase)

John Wick: Chapter 4 (the Arc de Triomphe Scene)

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (the Rome Car Chase)

Best Aerial Stunt

Extraction 2 (the Helicopter Shoot-out)

Godzilla Minus One (the Plane Circling Godzilla)

Kandahar (the Helicopter Fight)

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (the Base Jump)

Pathaan (the Jet-Pack Fight)

Best Overall Action Film

Ballerina

Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant

Extraction 2

Fist of the Condor

Jawan

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Pathaan

Silent Night

Shin Kamen Rider

About Jawan and Pathaan

Four years after delivering a series of not-so-successful films such as Zero and Jab Harry Met Sejal, Shah Rukh Khan made a grand comeback in 2023 with Siddharth Anand's Pathaan. The spy film broke several records at the box office and presented Shah Rukh as an action hero.

Co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Pathaan was released around Republic Day 2023 and its lifetime worldwide gross stands at 1055 crore, as per a report by Sacnilk.com.

Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan's other blockbuster of 2023, grossed 1160 crore worldwide, as per a Sacnilk.com report. The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, among others. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt had cameo appearances in the film.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
