Shah Rukh Khan on Dunki, Jawan and Pathaan's action: 'For a romantic hero to be wielding a gun so big in all films…'

Trust Shah Rukh Khan to win hearts every time he chooses to interact with fans on his Ask SRK session. A day after the latest song from his upcoming release Dunki, titled Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se, was unveiled, Shah Rukh did a quick Ask SRK session on X (formerly Twitter), where he talked about Dunki and even opened up about his family, which he considers as his 'most emotional weak-point.' (Also read: Dunki Drop 3: Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se, Shah Rukh Khan unveils his favourite Dunki song) Shah Rukh Khan did another Ask SRK session.

Shah Rukh replies to fans

On Saturday morning, Shah Rukh wrote on X: "Wanted to thank Sonu Nigam, @ipritamofficial and @Javedakhtarjadu for the song Nikle The… which defines the soul of Dunki. Me also away right now so let’s do an Ask SRK for a bit. Let’s start fast fast…." The fans' questions arrived in no time.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

One fan asked, "How much did you know about this Dunki thing before doing this film and what fascinated you most about this project. Ask SRK." To this, the actor replied, “Actually hardly anything. Raju (Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani) and Abhijat (screenwriter Abhijat Joshi), brought it to my knowledge. It’s fascinating… dangerous and quite an overwhelming experience to have learnt about it and portray parts of it. Dunki.” Another asked what aspects of Dunki was he most excited about, and he said: "It’s very funny and then extremely emotional…. @RajkumarHirani brand of cinema."

Shah Rukh also joked that even director Rajkumar Hirani has begun to do his signature pose with arms spread wide open, when a fan reminded the actor that earlier the director had told him not to do it, but he sneaked the pose in, in the new song.

A fan combined stills from Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki with Shah Rukh wielding a gun and wrote, "Shotgun se shooting for 3 All Time Blockbusters in 2023?" To this, Shah Rukh said, “I actually really like this….for a romantic hero to be wielding a gun so big in all films!!!”

Shah Rukh talks about his family

A fan said that the new song was so emotional and what is that one aspect that is an emotional weakness for the star, to which Shah Rukh replied: "My family I guess… isn’t that that for everyone?" Another fan also praised the song and said, "Sir this song made me remember my home did u feel the same when u heard it first ?" The actor replied back, “Yes it really makes me think about my parents…my Delhi days….friends made and lost in time. Very emotional.”

Dunki is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. It stars Shah Rukh Khan alongside Taapsee Pannu for the first time. It has an ensemble cast, including Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover in key roles. It will release on December 21.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place