Dunki Drop 3: Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se, Shah Rukh Khan unveils his favourite Dunki song

Shah Rukh Khan's favourite track from his upcoming film Dunki is an emotional song, Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se, which talks about leaving one's hometown and settling in a foreign country. Sharing the song, Shah Rukh revealed it's his favourite song. Dunki will release on December 21. Also read: December upcoming movies: Dunki, Animal, The Archies, Salaar, Sam Bahadur, Joram and more Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se: New Dunki song is out.

Dunki Drop 3: Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se

The song Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se revolves around one's love for the motherland and the longing to return to their homeland. It captures the essence of the film which revolves around the story of ‘donkey flight’--a route used by illegal migrants who leave India to move to other countries, such as the US and Canada.

Shah Rukh Khan on his favourite Dunki song

Sharing the song, Shah Rukh wrote, "I am sharing this song with you today which is close to my heart. Raju and Sonu seem to be my own people, and this song, composed by them, is also meant for those who are close to us. It has been made in the memories of our families, our land and the solace we find in the lap of our country. We all sometimes leave our homes, villages, city to make a life…but in our hearts, we always live in our homes…we live in the country. Mera favourite from Dunki…."

Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se is sung by Sonu Nigam. The lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar while Pritam composed the music. Dunki is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani.

It stars Shah Rukh Khan alongside Taapsee Pannu for the first time. It has an ensemble cast, including Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover in key roles. As per the film description, Dunki is a saga of friendships, borders, nostalgia for home and love. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, it's backed by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan.

