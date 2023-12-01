close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Dunki Drop 3: Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se, Shah Rukh Khan unveils his favourite Dunki song

Dunki Drop 3: Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se, Shah Rukh Khan unveils his favourite Dunki song

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 01, 2023 02:13 PM IST

Dunki Drop 3: Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se is the third song released from Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. It is sung by Sonu Nigam.

Shah Rukh Khan's favourite track from his upcoming film Dunki is an emotional song, Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se, which talks about leaving one's hometown and settling in a foreign country. Sharing the song, Shah Rukh revealed it's his favourite song. Dunki will release on December 21. Also read: December upcoming movies: Dunki, Animal, The Archies, Salaar, Sam Bahadur, Joram and more

Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se: New Dunki song is out.
Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se: New Dunki song is out.

Dunki Drop 3: Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se

The song Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se revolves around one's love for the motherland and the longing to return to their homeland. It captures the essence of the film which revolves around the story of ‘donkey flight’--a route used by illegal migrants who leave India to move to other countries, such as the US and Canada.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Shah Rukh Khan on his favourite Dunki song

Sharing the song, Shah Rukh wrote, "I am sharing this song with you today which is close to my heart. Raju and Sonu seem to be my own people, and this song, composed by them, is also meant for those who are close to us. It has been made in the memories of our families, our land and the solace we find in the lap of our country. We all sometimes leave our homes, villages, city to make a life…but in our hearts, we always live in our homes…we live in the country. Mera favourite from Dunki…."

Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se is sung by Sonu Nigam. The lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar while Pritam composed the music. Dunki is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani.

It stars Shah Rukh Khan alongside Taapsee Pannu for the first time. It has an ensemble cast, including Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover in key roles. As per the film description, Dunki is a saga of friendships, borders, nostalgia for home and love. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, it's backed by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow ourWhatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out