ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo solo debut date revealed, details of music video also out

On January 27, K-pop boy group ASTRO's entertainment label finally revealed the highly anticipated Cha Eun Woo solo debut date. The Korean singer-actor will release his first solo album a day after Valentine's Day, i.e. on February 15, 2024. Cha Eun Woo will be kicking off a solo Asia tour in addition to his upcoming debut solo album.(X/Twitter)

Earlier today, rumors of Eun Woo possibly dating American actress India Eisley also consumed the internet. However, it was ultimately revealed that the True Beauty actor will be joining her in his upcoming music video. The agency has officially unveiled that Cha Eun Woo recently travelled to the United States to film his solo track's video with Eisley.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Also read: NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN Episode 5 release date: talent show and new destination

Entertainment label Fantagio updates Cha Eun Woo solo debut date:

Other activities scheduled for the singer apart from the Cha Eun Woo solo album:

Cha has already earned a weighty reputation in the K-industry as well as overseas. He has helmed the male lead character in several Korean dramas, with A Good Day to Be a Dog being his most recent project. His fans are now locking their eyes on the upcoming Kdrama Wonderful World release date. Eun Woo will be playing the role of Kwon Seon Yul alongside actress Kim Nam Joo. The MBC Drama series is slated to hit the small screens on March 1, 2024.

In addition to the solo album and his new K-drama series, the artist is also prepping for a fan concert. The Cha Eun Woo concert tour will kick off at the Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium in Seoul on February 17. The ASTRO member will be performing his solo songs at the event titled, Just One 10 Minute [Mystery Elevator] in Seoul.

Following the Seoul concert, the singer will also take off on his Asia concert tour, stopping at places like Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Manila, Singapore and Jakarta. Thereafter, he will be circling back to Japan as well. Fans can anticipate a glimmering year filled with Cha Eun Woo projects all around!