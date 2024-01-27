NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN episode 5 release date: Unpredictable talent show surprises 10-year-old idols

Na Yeong Seok aka Na PD's latest iteration of a healing vacation series with K-pop group SEVENTEEN picked up in January. After the rib-tickling moments of the first four episode, fans can anticipate the forthcoming NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN episode 5 release date. The forthcoming entry of the Korean variety series resumes the 13-member boy group's adventure in Italy. Listed below is the next episode's premiere schedule, and what one can expect ahead. SEVENTEEN jump into the long-awaited nerve-wracking and unpredictable talent show in the upcoming episode. (YouTube)

Watch the NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN episode 5 trailer:

NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN episode 5 release date and time

The fifth episode of Na PD's NANA TOUR will release on February 2, 2024, at 8:40 PM KST on the South Korean network tvN. Full version VOD of the variety episode will also be made available on Weverse on the same date at 10 PM KST.

NANA TOUR episodes premiere every Friday on tvN Asia, U-NEXT (overseas). Here's the global link (except Japan) for the VOD: https://weverseshop.io/shop/GL/sales/21568

What to expect from NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN episode 5?

As promised right at the beginning of the show, the NANA TOUR talent show segment is coming next. Following the many chaotic shenanigans and laughter-inducing missions, the members will now get a chance to individually their hilarious talents on display. Apart from their obvious expertise in the performing arts, SEVENTEEN members also have an edge over comical entertainment.

The forthcoming unbelievably unpredictable talent show will push them to discover skills that are otherwise of no use. Tapping on the funny bone, certain members, like Wonwoo, will be seen playing the flute through the nose. As competitive as the team is, fans can expect them to do their best at pulling off the hilarious worst.

In addition to the talent exhibition, SEVENTEEN will also embark towards their third Italian destination of the summer vacation - Forte dei Marmi. This relaxing detour will allow the K-pop idols to kick back and rejoice during their time-off.