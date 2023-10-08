British luxury fashion house Burberry is celebrating South Korea’s capital city, Seoul, while promoting its British roots with local inhabitants through “Burberry Streets” and Seongsu Rose' pop-up store, the opening of which was attended by K-pop boy band SEVENTEEN's rapper Jeon Wonwoo, wooing CARATs and fashion enthusiasts alike as he oozed oomph in a check wool blanket cape with a pair of black leather pants. Looking runway ready in ultimate winter style, Wonu made classic check meet streetwise leather in the all-Burberry outfit and elevated the chic and cosy style with effortless elegance. SEVENTEEN's Jeon Wonwoo oozes oomph in Burberry's check wool blanket cape. Here's what it costs (Photo by Instagram/ everyone_woo)

Taking to his social media handle, Wonu shared a slew of pictures on Instagram that instantly broke the Internet with 1.3 million likes as he flaunted a dapper menswear look in the wool blanket cape paired with leather trousers to create a stylish and unique fashion statement. The combination offered a mix of comfort, warmth and edgy style as the oversized cape came with a single-breasted button-through closure, a hood, front flap pockets, button-tab cuffs and an Equestrian Knight Design label at the hem. Made in Italy and of 100% wool, the cape came with buttons that featured buffalo horn and came in a suitable length that complemented Wonu's body type, falling somewhere below his knees.

He opted for a pair oversized baggy leather trousers for a modern look that worked well with the cape's colours and looked comfortable to wear, as leather pants can be less forgiving than regular pants in terms of fit and comfort. The trousers came with a press-stud and zip closure, side adjusters, side slip pockets, back press-stud welt pocket, front pleats and press-stud tab cuffs.

Wonu complemented the look with a round neck black T-shirt that sported blue prints and completed his attire with a pair of black shearling creeper high shoes that were made of calf suede, shearling, cotton and rubber and came with foldover sides, lace-up closure, rounded toe, check insole, Burberry lettering at sole and a rubber tag with raised Equestrian Knight Design.

While the Check Wool Blanket Cape is priced at €3,750.00 or ₹3,30,448.76, the leather trousers are worth €4,850.00 or ₹4,27,380.39 and the shoes cost €1,190.00 or ₹1,04,862.40 on the Burberry website. Needless to say, Wonwoo rocked the look with pride and swagger to make a strong fashion statement.

Burberry Check Wool Blanket Cape (burberry.com)

Burberry leather pants (burberry.com)

Burberry high shoes (burberry.com)

Want to recreate this ideal outfit for fall and winter when the weather is cooler? You can wear a light jacket underneath the cape for extra warmth during colder days and pull off this bold ensemble with confidence. Feel free to adapt this outfit to your own preferences or individual fashion sense and don't be afraid to experiment and make it your own.

