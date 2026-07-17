Listicle: 10 wingbuddies who got our favourite couples together

Dean Di-Laurentis, Off Campus. A true wingperson is like a sincere sports coach. They’ll spot potential in someone, and drive them to be the best version of themselves. That’s what Dean is to Garrett. Dean earns his stripes by being the loudest cheerleader for his friend’s romance, without ever making it crass. When Garrett seeks him out for advice on being intimate with Hannah, Dean is the one who has tips on trust and consent. Top-tier stuff. In Off Campus, Dean Di-Laurentis gives Garrett advice on trust and consent. Green flag alert!

Enid plays Wednesday’s partner-in-crime and also her Cupid.

Enid Sinclair, Wednesday. Enid is Wednesday’s Dr Watson — bridge between her and the social scene, counterweight to the sombre introspection, cautious enabler of adventure. In S1, Enid notices Wednesday’s interest in Tyler Galpin long before she even admits it to herself. That Tyler turns out to be a blood-baying monster is a different story. But Enid’s instincts have been spot on. This kind of meddling we like.

Lady Danbury resolved the Kate-Anthony failed-wedding scandal so they could live happily ever after.

Lady Danbury, Bridgerton. An underrated but critical part of being a good wingperson is to be all up in the company you keep. Lady Danbury knew this well, and knew the ’ton too. She wasn’t simply making strategic alliances within Regency London, she was playing Cupid. Who else will remove the pesky obstacles (Simon’s father’s toxic legacy, the Kate and Anthony failed-wedding scandal) so that two people might find love? Stay on her good side, or you’ll never be wed.

When Sherlock showed interest in Janine Hawkins, Dr Watson kept hoping the romance would work out.

Dr Watson, Sherlock. Not a usual suspect. But enough of a bestie, punching board, collaborator, sober companion and voice of reason that he’d be a good filter, should a woman catch Holmes’s eye. When our “high-functioning sociopath” gets interested in Janine Hawkins in S3 (only to get closer to his arch-nemesis, Charles Magnussen), sweet Watson never stops hoping it will turn real. Wingpersons soften their buddy’s sharp edges. It’s a job Watson was born to do.

Steve Harrington is more than a random jock. He has the best advice on love and life.

Steve Harrington, Stranger Things. What a character arc! Steve is a random jock in S1. He gets promoted to being babysitter to meddling kids, then to baseball-bat-wielding hero in the monsterverse, then to a hopeful third wheel with Nancy and Jonathan. All through, he’s the dude with the best advice on living and loving large. In love and war, having Harrington in your corner makes all the difference.

Pascal was protective of Rapunzel, but kept pushing her in romantic situations with Flynn.

Pascal, Tangled. OK, this is a chameleon. He lives on Rapunzel’s shoulder and is also cut-off from the outside world. He’s literally her wing. Pascal had reservations about Flynn Rider in the beginning. He was protective of her, keeping a close watch on Flynn’s moves. But who keeps pushing the two into romantic situations? The little chameleon who has no lines of dialogue but plenty of smarts.

Karen, who lived inside 15-year-old Peter Parker’s Stark suit, helped him fight crime and find love.

Peter Parker’s Stark suit, Spider-Man: Homecoming. Long before AI and ChatGPT started (mis)advising teens, sweet-natured Karen was living inside 15-year-old Peter Parker’s Stark suit. Peter was juggling school and superhero duties. Karen was the one who tracked how his heart races every time Liz walks by, and pushed him to step up. After Peter rescues Liz from the Washington Monument, Karen urges him to seize the moment with: “This is your chance. Kiss her.” He doesn’t, but that’s OK.

Perrito urges Puss to rise above his fears, which helps him reunite with Kitty.

Perrito, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Dogs as wingmen? Obvs. And there’s no better therapy dog for the anxious Puss than Perrito, who unknowingly engineers the reunion of Puss and Kitty Softpaws after he abandoned her at the altar. Perrito urges Puss to rise above his fears and be vulnerable with Kitty, prompting him to work through their differences. And all along, he doesn’t have a single wish for himself. Really, we don’t deserve dogs.

Courtney Rockliffe moves heaven and earth so Christina can meet her love in The Sweetest Thing.

Courtney Rockliffe, The Sweetest Thing. The key to being the best wingperson is to be selfless. That’s what Courtney was to her friend Christina. When Christina confesses to having fallen for Peter, Courtney is the first to tell her that this is more than just a crush. She makes it her mission to ensure her bestie meets the love of her life, even if it involves a cross-country search. Courtney could have made it about herself. Instead, when a friend took a chance on love, she came along for the ride.

Jacob Palmer fixes not just Cal’s love life, but also his wardrobe and self-esteem.