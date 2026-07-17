Bored of doing normal squat jumps at the gym? Try Alia Bhatt's intense version with resistance twist: Watch
Celebrity trainer Karan Sawhney shared a video of Alia Bhatt's training session. It shows the duo enhancing a normal squat jump routine. Here's how they did it.
To maintain her current fitness levels and a toned physique, Alia Bhatt religiously works out. The proof is often seen in the videos she posts on social media with her trainer and friends. From yoga and Pilates to strength training and functional cardio, her ideal routine is a mix of all forms of exercise.
Also Read | How to prevent a heart attack in 60 seconds? Heart surgeon Dr Jeremy London shares 5 key things to focus on
On July 18, the actor's trainer, Karan Sawhney, who also works with stars like Kriti Sanon, posted a clip of her working hard at the gym. “Power Day With @aliaabhatt,” he captioned the post. Let's check out Alia's workout in the video:
Forget boring squat jumps!
Squat jumps are a dynamic movement that requires you to use power and strength to launch yourself out of the bottom position of a squat and jump up into the air. While squats are the king of all exercises, squat jumps add a level of difficulty to this common form of workout. However, Alia Bhatt took it to the next level by adding resistance, but not with your usual weights.
So, if you are bored with doing normal squats or jump squats at the gym for your warm-ups or cardio, you can try Alia Bhatt's version during your next workout:
Alia Bhatt's workout
In the video, Alia's trainer, Karan Sawhney, takes two bumper plates used for barbell weightlifting and secures two resistance bands inside them. Then he slides the right resistance band over Alia's head and secures it on her left shoulder, then does the same with the left resistance band. This creates a level of resistance and difficulty to normal squat jumps.
Once the setup was complete, the trainer placed the weight at some distance from Alia's feet, and the actor, standing shoulder-width apart, performed the routine.
Alia Bhatt's work schedule
On the work front, Alia Bhatt was recently seen in the action thriller Alpha, which also stars Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Hrithik Roshan, who had a cameo. With the film, Alia has entered the YRF spy universe, which also includes movies like Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023), Tiger 3 (2023), and War 2.
Fans are also looking forward to seeing Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor together. The real-life couple will share screen space once again in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love & War. The movie also stars Vicky Kaushal.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.