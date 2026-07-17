Bored of doing normal squat jumps at the gym? Try Alia Bhatt's intense version with resistance twist: Watch

To maintain her current fitness levels and a toned physique, Alia Bhatt religiously works out. The proof is often seen in the videos she posts on social media with her trainer and friends. From yoga and Pilates to strength training and functional cardio, her ideal routine is a mix of all forms of exercise. Check out Alia Bhatt's workout routine.

Also Read | How to prevent a heart attack in 60 seconds? Heart surgeon Dr Jeremy London shares 5 key things to focus on

On July 18, the actor's trainer, Karan Sawhney, who also works with stars like Kriti Sanon, posted a clip of her working hard at the gym. “Power Day With @aliaabhatt,” he captioned the post. Let's check out Alia's workout in the video:

Forget boring squat jumps! Squat jumps are a dynamic movement that requires you to use power and strength to launch yourself out of the bottom position of a squat and jump up into the air. While squats are the king of all exercises, squat jumps add a level of difficulty to this common form of workout. However, Alia Bhatt took it to the next level by adding resistance, but not with your usual weights.

So, if you are bored with doing normal squats or jump squats at the gym for your warm-ups or cardio, you can try Alia Bhatt's version during your next workout: