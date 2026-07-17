Forget doorstep delivery: Delhi man shows he orders on Blinkit in Manali, then hikes 2 km to get it

Imagine working from a rustic wooden balcony, looking out at the mist-shrouded peaks of Manali, laptop open, and coffee in hand. Suddenly, you realise you are out of milk and instant noodles. In Delhi, you’d tap your phone and expect a rider at your door in 10 minutes. But up here, thousands of feet above sea level? Also read | Take a tour of woman's serene 'pahadon wala ghar' in Manali: 'Coming from Delhi, I’ve always craved a little peace' When Blinkit says '25-minute delivery' and you live on a Manali mountaintop. (Instagram/ dhruv_franky)

Well, the quick-commerce revolution has reached new heights. A June 30 video by content creator Akhil Dhruv has captured the wild reality of ordering Blinkit from a secluded mountain cottage, proving that where there is a 5G signal, there is a way.

The 2-kilometre cardio fetch quest When Akhil placed his order from his remote mountain stay in Manali, the app promised a ‘25-minute’ delivery time. However, geography has a way of humbling even the most sophisticated tech algorithms. Because delivery motorcycles simply cannot climb vertical, unpaved Himalayan dirt tracks, a classic mountain compromise had to be made.

Akhil transformed a routine grocery run into a literal mini-expedition, swapping his slippers for sturdy hiking boots to tackle the terrain. He embarked on a 1 km trek down a steep, winding path, dodging livestock and befriending a friendly stray dog along the way.

At the edge of the nearest motorable road, he met the delivery rider — sporting Blinkit's signature yellow bag — for a successful handoff. The real challenge, however, was the return journey: a brisk 15-minute uphill workout as he hiked the 1 km back up the mountain carrying his groceries. It turns out that 'instant delivery' in the mountains just requires a little bit of sweat equity.