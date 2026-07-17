Forget doorstep delivery: Delhi man shows he orders on Blinkit in Manali, then hikes 2 km to get it
Would you hike 2 km for groceries? Akhil in Manali has to trek down a mountain to meet his Blinkit rider. ‘10-min delivery’ hits different on a mountaintop.
Imagine working from a rustic wooden balcony, looking out at the mist-shrouded peaks of Manali, laptop open, and coffee in hand. Suddenly, you realise you are out of milk and instant noodles. In Delhi, you’d tap your phone and expect a rider at your door in 10 minutes. But up here, thousands of feet above sea level? Also read | Take a tour of woman's serene 'pahadon wala ghar' in Manali: 'Coming from Delhi, I’ve always craved a little peace'
Well, the quick-commerce revolution has reached new heights. A June 30 video by content creator Akhil Dhruv has captured the wild reality of ordering Blinkit from a secluded mountain cottage, proving that where there is a 5G signal, there is a way.
The 2-kilometre cardio fetch quest
When Akhil placed his order from his remote mountain stay in Manali, the app promised a ‘25-minute’ delivery time. However, geography has a way of humbling even the most sophisticated tech algorithms. Because delivery motorcycles simply cannot climb vertical, unpaved Himalayan dirt tracks, a classic mountain compromise had to be made.
Akhil transformed a routine grocery run into a literal mini-expedition, swapping his slippers for sturdy hiking boots to tackle the terrain. He embarked on a 1 km trek down a steep, winding path, dodging livestock and befriending a friendly stray dog along the way.
At the edge of the nearest motorable road, he met the delivery rider — sporting Blinkit's signature yellow bag — for a successful handoff. The real challenge, however, was the return journey: a brisk 15-minute uphill workout as he hiked the 1 km back up the mountain carrying his groceries. It turns out that 'instant delivery' in the mountains just requires a little bit of sweat equity.
What this means for your next mountain workation
This isn't just a quirky internet story; it’s a peek into how remote work infrastructure is maturing. As digital nomads flock to Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, quick-commerce giants are expanding into tier-2 and tier-3 tourist hubs to cater to tech-savvy travellers who want wilderness views without giving up urban conveniences.
Pro-tip for mountain nomads: if you are planning your own Himalayan escape, do not expect doorstep service. Check your location's road access before ordering groceries. If your cottage is off-grid, call your delivery partner immediately to coordinate a realistic, safe meeting point on the main road. Most importantly, tip them — after all, they are navigating treacherous terrain to get you your essentials.
While ordering groceries online in Manali may not be the lazy, effortless convenience of metro living, it is a massive game-changer. The next time you are working from the hills and craving a snack, remember: your cravings are entirely deliverable, as long as you are willing to hike for them.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More