    Take a tour of woman's serene 'pahadon wala ghar' in Manali: 'Coming from Delhi, I’ve always craved a little peace'

    Shaz's Manali home perfectly captures the 'slow living' vibe — showcasing a peaceful and scenic environment over luxury or formal design.

    Published on: Feb 05, 2026 10:06 AM IST
    By Sanya Panwar
    For many city dwellers, the 'mountain dream' could be a fleeting thought during a stressful commute. For content creator Shaz, that dream became a reality in November 2025. After spending five years tucked away in a one-bedroom apartment in the mountains, Shaz moved into her dream 'pahadon wala ghar (home in the mountains)' in Manali that redefines the concept of slow living. Also read | 'Remote corporate girlie' paying 15000 rent for beautiful Manali home reveals monthly expenses: 'Worth every penny...'

    Content creator Shaz shared her journey of moving into a spacious new mountain home. She explained how she wanted a home with unobstructed views and a peaceful atmosphere, even if it required walking away from main roads. (Instagram/ mypinkbag)
    Content creator Shaz shared her journey of moving into a spacious new mountain home. She explained how she wanted a home with unobstructed views and a peaceful atmosphere, even if it required walking away from main roads. (Instagram/ mypinkbag)

    'Manali truly feels like home now'

    In a house tour video shared with her Instagram followers on November 4, 2025, Shaz showcased how her new home focused on soul, proving that the ultimate luxury isn't a gold-plated faucet — it’s a front-row seat to the Himalayas. Shaz’s journey to her new sanctuary wasn't about finding the most accessible plot of land. In fact, she intentionally chose the 'path less travelled'.

    To secure her unobstructed views and silence, she opted for a location away from the main roads, favouring a peaceful atmosphere over proximity to the hustle of Manali’s centre. She wrote in her caption: “Finally, it’s here!!! A glimpse of my new home in the mountains. Coming from Delhi, I’ve always craved a little peace, a little pause… and the mountains gave me both. Life can never be perfect, but somehow, up here, the chaos quiets down. Manali truly feels like home now… and I am quite enjoying my new pahadon wala ghar!!”

    Take a look:

    Inside her mountain-rustic-meets-bohemian home

    The centerpiece of Shaz's home is a unique attic designed to track the path of the sun. Unlike typical city dwellings where light is a commodity, Shaz’s home is a dynamic sundial, catching the first rays of the morning and the soft glow of the sunset.

    The interior design of the house shuns formal rigidity in favour of a 'mountain rustic' aesthetic with a distinct bohemian flair. The architecture does the heavy lifting. Light-toned wood planks cover the ceilings and walls, creating an instant cabin-like warmth. Dark structural beams slice through the wood, adding a modern, grounded feel to the airy space.

    Nature as decor

    Large, unadorned windows act as living frames for the snow-capped peaks and passing clouds. The furniture choices also reflect a lifestyle focused on presence and relaxation. To navigate the challenges of sloped attic ceilings, Shaz opted for low-profile furniture. By keeping sofas and coffee tables close to the ground, the rooms feel expansive rather than cramped.

    The vibe is rounded out with traditional and geometric rugs that add pops of colour to the wooden floors. Floor cushions and plush rugs encourage lounging, reading, and bird-watching, while simple wooden shelving keeps the space uncluttered, allowing the natural scenery to remain the focal point.

    Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

    This article is for informational purposes only.

    • Sanya Panwar
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Sanya Panwar

      Sanya has worked as an entertainment and lifestyle journalist for 12 years. She writes about health, wellness, celebs, pop culture, fashion and more.

