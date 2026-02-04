Step inside this fairytale-inspired Dalhousie stay designed by Gauri Khan for her uncle; you can rent it for ₹1.2 lakh

Film producer and interior designer Gauri Khan's latest project is a stunning and idyllic stay in Dalhousie. The six-bedroom propertly is called The Chestnut Grove and belongs to Gauri's uncle. It is where she spent many summers of her childhood with her cousins and family. Gauri Khan has designed The Chestnut Grove in Dalhousie, a holiday home where she used to spend many days of her childhood. Picture: Gauri Khan/TheChestnutGrove

HT Lifestyle spoke to Rustam Tiwari, Gauri's cousin, who also designed The Chestnut Grove with her. “The property was bought in 1933 by mine and Gauri's great grandfather, Suraj Bhan Tiwari. It's a 6BR property with a covered area of 8000 sq.ft. with large suite style guest rooms and massive common areas. It's located in the heart of Dalhousie, and was the centre of all Gauri's childhood vacations.”

The property now belongs to Tejinder Tiwari, who is Gauris maternal uncle (her mother Savita Chibba and Rustam's dad, Tejinder, are siblings) . "The estate was part of our shared family heritage and was where Gauri and I, along with the extended family, spent many of our childhood holidays together. That personal connection played a key role in shaping the way the space was eventually designed," Rustam tells us.

The property is available for exclusive rentals, ideal for families or groups looking for privacy, space, and a luxury homestay experience. Tariffs vary depending on the season and duration of stay, and are positioned in the premium boutique segment. Currently, the lowest and highest rooms are available within ₹15000 to ₹25000 range. The entire villa can also be rented at ₹1.2 lakh per night.