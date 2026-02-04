Step inside this fairytale-inspired Dalhousie stay designed by Gauri Khan for her uncle; you can rent it for ₹1.2 lakh
Gauri Khan's latest project is The Chestnut Grove in Dalhousie. Designed with warmth and communal spaces, it offers luxury homestays amidst nature.
Film producer and interior designer Gauri Khan's latest project is a stunning and idyllic stay in Dalhousie. The six-bedroom propertly is called The Chestnut Grove and belongs to Gauri's uncle. It is where she spent many summers of her childhood with her cousins and family.
HT Lifestyle spoke to Rustam Tiwari, Gauri's cousin, who also designed The Chestnut Grove with her. “The property was bought in 1933 by mine and Gauri's great grandfather, Suraj Bhan Tiwari. It's a 6BR property with a covered area of 8000 sq.ft. with large suite style guest rooms and massive common areas. It's located in the heart of Dalhousie, and was the centre of all Gauri's childhood vacations.”
All about The Chestnut Grove
The property now belongs to Tejinder Tiwari, who is Gauris maternal uncle (her mother Savita Chibba and Rustam's dad, Tejinder, are siblings) . “The estate was part of our shared family heritage and was where Gauri and I, along with the extended family, spent many of our childhood holidays together. That personal connection played a key role in shaping the way the space was eventually designed,” Rustam tells us.
The property is available for exclusive rentals, ideal for families or groups looking for privacy, space, and a luxury homestay experience. Tariffs vary depending on the season and duration of stay, and are positioned in the premium boutique segment. Currently, the lowest and highest rooms are available within ₹15000 to ₹25000 range. The entire villa can also be rented at ₹1.2 lakh per night.
All about Gauri's design for The Chestnut Grove
The Chestnut Grove is surrounded by lush greenery and tall trees. A facade makes the main living space feel like a glasshouse from a fairy tale. There is ample sitting space in the living room with multiple couches and chairs to rest on. A large fireplace adds to the cosy vibe of the room.
The rooms are just as inviting. There are rooms with private gardens, king suite and an attic suite, each more stunning than the other. The rooms include plush beds, woodwork along the walls and the ceiling along with stone elements to give a rustic look. The dining room comes with a large skylight, flooding the place with natural light in both warmer and colder months.
“Gauri worked very closely with me throughout the design process, not just as a designer but as someone who understood the memories and emotions attached to the place. The guiding thought was to preserve the soul of the old family home while adapting it for contemporary luxury living. The design focuses on large communal spaces, warm materials, understated elegance, and a layout that encourages families and groups to spend time together — much like we did growing up. The interiors reflect comfort and warmth rather than formality, making the property feel lived-in and welcoming," says Rustam.
Summers in Dalhousie are ideal for relaxed hill getaways and long walks, while winters are especially magical at The Chestnut Grove due to snowfall and the comfort offered by the heated floors and cosy interiors. Guests can enjoy nature walks, heritage trails, visits to nearby viewpoints and churches, quiet picnics, or simply unwind at the property itself.
