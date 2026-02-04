Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Step inside this fairytale-inspired Dalhousie stay designed by Gauri Khan for her uncle; you can rent it for ₹1.2 lakh

    Gauri Khan's latest project is The Chestnut Grove in Dalhousie. Designed with warmth and communal spaces, it offers luxury homestays amidst nature.

    Updated on: Feb 04, 2026 9:58 AM IST
    By Soumya Srivastava
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Film producer and interior designer Gauri Khan's latest project is a stunning and idyllic stay in Dalhousie. The six-bedroom propertly is called The Chestnut Grove and belongs to Gauri's uncle. It is where she spent many summers of her childhood with her cousins and family.

    Gauri Khan has designed The Chestnut Grove in Dalhousie, a holiday home where she used to spend many days of her childhood. Picture: Gauri Khan/TheChestnutGrove
    Gauri Khan has designed The Chestnut Grove in Dalhousie, a holiday home where she used to spend many days of her childhood. Picture: Gauri Khan/TheChestnutGrove

    HT Lifestyle spoke to Rustam Tiwari, Gauri's cousin, who also designed The Chestnut Grove with her. “The property was bought in 1933 by mine and Gauri's great grandfather, Suraj Bhan Tiwari. It's a 6BR property with a covered area of 8000 sq.ft. with large suite style guest rooms and massive common areas. It's located in the heart of Dalhousie, and was the centre of all Gauri's childhood vacations.”

    Also read: Step inside this 1150 sq ft 2BHK Juhu apartment that was renovated for 1 crore: Stunning arches, soft glam

    All about The Chestnut Grove

    The property now belongs to Tejinder Tiwari, who is Gauris maternal uncle (her mother Savita Chibba and Rustam's dad, Tejinder, are siblings) . “The estate was part of our shared family heritage and was where Gauri and I, along with the extended family, spent many of our childhood holidays together. That personal connection played a key role in shaping the way the space was eventually designed,” Rustam tells us.

    The property is available for exclusive rentals, ideal for families or groups looking for privacy, space, and a luxury homestay experience. Tariffs vary depending on the season and duration of stay, and are positioned in the premium boutique segment. Currently, the lowest and highest rooms are available within 15000 to 25000 range. The entire villa can also be rented at 1.2 lakh per night.

    All about Gauri's design for The Chestnut Grove

    The Chestnut Grove is surrounded by lush greenery and tall trees. A facade makes the main living space feel like a glasshouse from a fairy tale. There is ample sitting space in the living room with multiple couches and chairs to rest on. A large fireplace adds to the cosy vibe of the room.

    The rooms are just as inviting. There are rooms with private gardens, king suite and an attic suite, each more stunning than the other. The rooms include plush beds, woodwork along the walls and the ceiling along with stone elements to give a rustic look. The dining room comes with a large skylight, flooding the place with natural light in both warmer and colder months.

    A view of one of the rooms at Chestnut Grove.
    A view of one of the rooms at Chestnut Grove.

    Gauri worked very closely with me throughout the design process, not just as a designer but as someone who understood the memories and emotions attached to the place. The guiding thought was to preserve the soul of the old family home while adapting it for contemporary luxury living. The design focuses on large communal spaces, warm materials, understated elegance, and a layout that encourages families and groups to spend time together — much like we did growing up. The interiors reflect comfort and warmth rather than formality, making the property feel lived-in and welcoming," says Rustam.

    Summers in Dalhousie are ideal for relaxed hill getaways and long walks, while winters are especially magical at The Chestnut Grove due to snowfall and the comfort offered by the heated floors and cosy interiors. Guests can enjoy nature walks, heritage trails, visits to nearby viewpoints and churches, quiet picnics, or simply unwind at the property itself.

    • Soumya Srivastava
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Soumya Srivastava

      Soumya Srivastava is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Hindustan Times. Equal parts Swiftie and Nolan devotee, she studied English literature at Delhi University and is an IIMC alum. She has spent over a decade writing about movies, celebrities, and all things cool—because, really, what else is life about?Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
    News/Lifestyle/Art Culture/Step Inside This Fairytale-inspired Dalhousie Stay Designed By Gauri Khan For Her Uncle; You Can Rent It For ₹1.2 Lakh
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes