Protective Shah Rukh Khan shields Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan from crowd at son AbRam Khan’s annual day event

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan pressed pause on his hectic work schedule to turn doting dad, as he stepped out with wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan to attend son AbRam Khan’s annual day function. Several videos doing the rounds on social media show the actor taking charge amid the crowd outside the venue, guiding his family and shielding them as they made their way in. Before this outing, Shah Rukh Khan took his son AbRam Khan to meet Lionel Messi in Kolkata.

The moment, highlighting Shah Rukh’s protective and hands-on side as a father, has struck a chord with fans and is winning hearts online.

Shah Rukh step out with family

On Thursday, Shah Rukh was seen arriving to attend AbRam’s annual day with his wife Gauri and daughter Suhana.

One video shows Shah Rukh arriving at the venue with Gauri and Suhana. They were seen stepping out of their car amid tight security. The actor kept a low profile and opted for a casual look in a black shirt paired with trousers and black beanie along with sunglasses. He was also seen extending a helping hand to Gauri as she stepped out of the car.

In the video, Shah Rukh Khan is seen protectively shielding Gauri and Suhana from the eager crowd, while calmly guiding his family through the throng and into the venue. For the outing, Suhana picked a chic gold top paired with denim, while Gauri opted for an elegant white suit.

The video struck a chord with social media users, who couldn’t stop admiring Shah Rukh’s protective dad mode.

“Not just fame, pure fatherly love,” one wrote, with another gushing, “King outside, dad inside.”

The Dhirubhai Ambani International School’s annual day was a star-studded event. Several other film personalities were also spotted at the school including Kareena Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor.

What’s next for Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh will next be seen in King. The makers of his upcoming film unveiled its much-awaited first look on his birthday last month. Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King is helmed by director Siddharth Anand and is slated for a 2026 release. The action-packed ensemble also features Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma, among others.