Step inside this 1150 sq ft 2BHK Juhu apartment that was renovated for ₹1 crore: Stunning arches, soft glam

Designing a small space may seem like a challenge but a few talented architects and interior designers regularly show to get the job done. Today, we bring you the stunning Aggarwal Residence in Mumbai's Juhu, a home reimagined by design studio Tinge by Rhea and Truptesh. This Juhu apartment is a great example of making small spaces work well. Photos: Tinge by Rhea and Truptesh. Also read: Step inside 2 BHK DDA flat in Delhi with modular kitchen after stunning 'low budget' renovation Spread across 1150 sq ft, this residence proves that thoughtful planning and restrained design can make compact city homes feel open, fluid, and deeply comfortable. This was a 3BHK that was converted to a 2BHK. The estimated cost of the project, called Aggarwal Residence, was ₹9,000 per sq ft. It took eight months to finish and the result was not short of staggering. What was the brief? To create a space that feels minimal, elegant, and enduring, without appearing stark or underdone. The designers consciously avoided visual clutter, opting instead for a neutral colour palette that enhances openness and brings a sense of calm across the interiors. Subtle tonal variations, layered textures, and clean lines ensure the home feels cohesive and inviting, rather than flat or monotonous.

Work in progress.

The planning of the apartment centres around a fluid relationship between the living areas, anchored by a thoughtfully designed den space. This den forms the heart of the home and acts as a crucial transitional zone one that connects the living room with the master bedroom while adapting seamlessly to multiple functions. On a daily basis, it extends the living area, serving as a relaxed lounge or informal seating zone. The den comes with a Spanish inspired arched nook with shelves for trinkets. Next to it is a soft green couch and a pristine white coffee table in front of it. The living room itself is understated yet welcoming, defined by clean-lined furniture, soft neutral finishes, and warm accents that add depth to the palette. Four arches frame the main wall. These arches are washed in navy shades of paint and inset blue wallpaper. A couple of oatmeal couches, along with a navy one, complete this part of the home.

The den.

The living room.

A view of the den and the living room from the master bedroom.

The master bedroom continues the home’s calm design language, conceived as a personal retreat within the apartment. The transition between the bedroom and the den is seamless, reinforcing the sense of continuity while allowing the spaces to function independently when needed. The restrained palette and minimal detailing ensure the bedroom remains restful and timeless.

The bedroom.

The kitchen.

The bathroom.