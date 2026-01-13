Step inside 2 BHK DDA flat in Delhi with modular kitchen after stunning 'low budget' renovation

Creating a beautiful home on a tight budget can feel challenging, especially in compact city apartments where space is limited. However, with smart planning, thoughtful design choices, and clever use of resources, even small homes can be completely transformed. Showcasing exactly that, YouTube channel Ailawadi Homes shared an impressive home makeover in its January 16 video. Check out the budget-friendly renovation of a chic 2 BHK apartment.

The video offers a detailed look at the interior renovation of a 2 BHK DDA flat in Janakpuri, New Delhi, highlighting how a low-budget approach can still deliver a stylish and functional living space. (Also read: Step inside Devoleena Bhattacharjee's new Mumbai home with beautiful Indian touches, from hand painted walls to mandir )

How to renovate 2 BHK on a budget

Designed with functionality and comfort in mind, this well-planned 2 BHK home makes smart use of space while offering practical upgrades that elevate everyday living. Located on the ground floor, the flat enjoys the advantage of being three-sided open, allowing ample natural light and ventilation to flow through the interiors.

One of the standout features of the home is its new modular kitchen, thoughtfully designed to maximise storage while maintaining a sleek, modern look. The kitchen layout ensures ease of movement and efficiency, making it ideal for daily use.

What design details make this home stand out

The flat includes two bathrooms, adding convenience for families and guests alike. Throughout the home, all teak wood windows and doors bring in a sense of warmth and durability, blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design. Complementing these are UPVC windows, which offer better insulation, noise reduction, and low maintenance.

Storage has been carefully addressed with new wooden cupboards, ensuring the space remains clutter-free without compromising on style. Adding to the overall aesthetic appeal are the exterior slim lamina tiles, which give the home a fresh and polished look from the outside.