The Holiday movie proves winter fashion is best served with a side of romance: Tips to recreate the aesthetic

If there’s one thing The Holiday (2006) did apart from making us want to swap houses with strangers and fall in love over Christmas, it was quietly becoming a winter fashion mood board. Every December, the film resurfaces on our screens and suddenly we all want cosy knits, oversized coats, and a life that looks like it smells faintly of cinnamon and freshly fallen snow. The Holiday proves winter fashion is best served with a side of romance(Pinterest)

Here’s how to recreate the most iconic winter looks from The Holiday without actually moving to a snow-covered English cottage or a sun-soaked LA mansion.

How to recreate 'The Holiday' movie aesthetic:

Iris’ cosy English cottage core

(i.e. soft, romantic, and slightly heartbroken chic)

Iris’s cosy English cottage core(Pinterest)

Iris, played by Kate Winslet, is the patron saint of winter layering. Her wardrobe is built on knits that look like hugs and colours that feel like a warm cup of tea.

How to recreate it:

Start with a chunky cable-knit sweater or a slouchy cardigan. Neutral shades, cream, grey, soft blush are key here. Layer it over a simple tee or a lightweight roll-neck for that lived-in feel. Add a long wool coat, preferably slightly oversized, because fitted coats simply do not belong in a snowy countryside fantasy.

Bottoms should be uncomplicated: straight-leg jeans, wool trousers, or even a midi skirt with thick tights. Finish with ankle boots or knee-high boots and a soft scarf wrapped casually (not aggressively) around your neck.

Style rule to remember: if it looks too polished, you’ve gone too far.

Amanda’s LA winter

Amanda’s LA winter(Pinterest)

Cameron Diaz’s Amanda proves that winter fashion doesn’t have to involve heavy layers to be impactful. Her style is sleek, minimal, and effortlessly expensive-looking.

How to recreate it:

Think tailored coats, sharp silhouettes, and clean colour palettes. A structured coat in camel, black, or deep navy is your starting point. Underneath, wear a fitted sweater, silk blouse, or a cashmere knit.

Amanda’s outfits often rely on subtle glamour. Swap chunky knits for fine textures, add pointed boots or classic heels, and keep accessories minimal but intentional. A leather tote or a sleek clutch seals the look.

The iconic knit moment

The iconic knit moment (Pinterest)

There’s something about the way knits are styled in The Holiday that makes them feel aspirational instead of lazy. Oversized, slightly imperfect, and always cosy.

How to recreate it:

Borrow from men’s wardrobes if you can, oversized pullovers, relaxed fits, and longer lengths work best. Choose knits with texture: cable, ribbed, or brushed wool. Pair them with jeans, soft trousers, or even over a floaty dress for contrast.

Add a belt if you want structure or leave it loose for peak holiday comfort.

Scarves, layers, and winter extras that matter

Scarves, layers, and winter extras that matter (Pinterest)

Accessories in The Holiday are never loud, but they do the emotional heavy lifting.

How to recreate it:

A wool scarf in neutral or muted tones is non-negotiable. Gloves, berets, and beanies are welcome but keep them understated. Jewellery should be minimal such as small hoops, delicate pendants, nothing that competes with the outfit’s softness.

Shoes should feel practical yet charming. Ankle boots, knee-high boots, or classic loafers work perfectly.

Colour palettes to steal from the movie:

The film sticks to a comforting winter palette: creams, greys, soft browns, black, and the occasional pop of red or deep green.

Translation: this is not the time for neon.

The Holiday teaches us that winter style is about feeling warm, romantic, and slightly cinematic. It’s about clothes that move with you, layers that tell a story, and outfits that look better under fairy lights. So, this winter, dress like you’re in a Nancy Meyers movie. Even if you’re just stepping out for coffee, you never know who you might bump into.

