Every year, Pinterest acts like that stylish friend who just knows what’s coming next in fashion. And for 2026, their annual trend report is basically a treasure map for your wardrobe. The platform has predicted 21 trends, but we’ve handpicked the top ones that will make you want to raid your closet, thrift stores, and even your childhood toy chest. From romantic lace to candy-colored nail art, 2026 is shaping up to be a playground for style rebels and subtle sophisticates alike. Pinterest 2026 fashion forecast: Trends you’ll actually want in your closet(Pinterest)

What’s especially exciting? These trends mix nostalgia, magic, and bold self-expression, so whether you’re a maximalist or a soft romantic, Pinterest has got you covered. Here’s your ultimate guide to the trends, complete with witty tips on how to actually wear them.



Pinterest's annual trend forecasting report for 2026: Our top 9 trends



1. Brooches are back

Tiny, mighty, and statement-making, brooches are reclaiming their spot in 2026. Forget grandma-only vibes, these little accessories are your shortcut to chic.

How to wear it: Pin one on your blazer, hat, or even a handbag strap. For extra drama, layer two or three. Look for quirky animal shapes or pearls to give your outfit instant personality.

2. Lace makes a comeback

Romantic, delicate, and unexpectedly versatile. Lace is moving beyond the frilly Victorian stereotype into wearable elegance.

Lace(Pinterest)

How to wear it: Mix a lace blouse with jeans for effortless chic,or wear a lace dress with boots for a darkly romantic twist. Subtle overlays and semi-sheer panels will keep the look modern, not costumey.

3. Poet Aesthetic

Dreamy, literary, and creative. Think flowing layers, oversized scarves, and vintage-inspired jackets that feel like they came straight out of a novel.

How to wear it: Add a leather satchel or a coffee-stained notebook for authenticity. Layer textures, mix patterns, and embrace a slightly brooding, whimsical vibe. Perfect for anyone who wants their outfit to tell a story.

4. Wilderkind

A trend that whispers rather than roars. Gen Z and Boomers are embracing animal-inspired details in subtle, magical ways.

How to wear it: Soft fawn freckles, butterfly-wing nail art, or fox-themed patterns. Even a scarf with a forest print or a woodland-colored cardigan counts. This is whimsical fashion you can wear in the city without looking like you wandered out of a fairytale.

5. Glitchy Glam

Perfectly imperfect beauty. Smudged eyeliner, messy buns, uneven lipstick, it’s all intentional and stylish.

How to wear it: Keep your outfit minimal to let your “oops” beauty shine. Perfect for casual looks or edgy office statements. Confidence is key, flaws have never been this chic.

6. Vamp Romantic

Dark, dramatic, and glossy. Jet-black nails, smudged kohl eyes, and romantic goth hairstyles dominate this moody aesthetic.

Vamp Romantic(Pinterest)

How to wear it: Velvet dresses, leather jackets, or flowing dark skirts add to the haunting glamour. Add a pop of gloss for that perfect 2026 contrast: brooding yet shiny.

7. Childhood Throwback

Vintage-inspired looks with nostalgia at their core. Upcycled baby clothes, retro toys, and crocheted accessories are trending.

How to wear it: Mix playful prints with modern basics. Thrifted mini outfits or pastel crochet tops can be surprisingly chic. This trend is cosy, fun, and perfect for anyone who loves a little childhood whimsy.

8. Gimme Gummy

Candy-coloured, playful, and tactile. Think ASMR-inspired textures that make fashion fun.

How to wear it: 3D jewellery, bendy phone cases, and rubberized nail art. Pair bold colors with neutral outfits to let the accessories pop and avoid looking like you raided a candy store.

9. Glamoratti

Loud, bold, and maximalist. Chunky gold jewelry, funnel-neck outfits, and tailored suits dominate this decadent look.

How to wear it: Mix with lace, brooches, or poet-core scarves for an outfit that’s unapologetically luxurious. This is drama done right.

Next year is all about mixing magic, drama, nostalgia, and fun. Delicate brooches, whimsical forest motifs, candy-coloured accessories, and bold maximalist pieces can coexist. Pinterest predicts bold self-expression is in, so have fun experimenting. Your wardrobe is about to get playful, poetic, and a little mischievous.

Similar stories for you:

Makeup Mantra: 6 clever makeup hacks by Mira Rajput Kapoor to uplift your skin, eyes and lips

Confessions of a Sophie Kinsella fan: 7 fashion lessons that will resonate with every shopaholic

Men’s skincare and grooming in India have evolved: Experts reveal what's driving this shift