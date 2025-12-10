Makeup Mantra: 6 clever makeup hacks by Mira Rajput Kapoor to uplift your skin, eyes and lips

When it comes to beauty, Mira Rajput Kapoor has often proved that less can be so much more. Whether she’s posting a quick ‘get ready with me’ video or sharing her favourite go-to makeup hacks, she makes a mark with her minimal makeup reels. 6 makeup hacks by Mira Rajput for a subtle and glowing look(Instagram)

Makeup hacks by Mira Rajput

In one of her reels, she talked about her favourite and simple makeup hacks. Here are six of her most-loved hacks, curated for HT Shop Now Makeup Mantra, and how you can replicate them at home.

1. Skip foundation: Skin tint is the new secret to a minimal makeup look

Skin tints have become all the more popular recently, and for all the right reasons. These skin tints add an illuminating glow to your face without making it look too oily or shiny. In an Instagram video, Mira revealed that she loves applying a skin tint that instantly adds a glow to her face.

2. Liquid blush before concealer:

Now this is a new hack worth learning from Mira Rajput. She she uses a liquid blush before applying a concealer. As per Mira, “This hack gives your skin a blurry golden hour glow and feels like you have just come from a holiday, even when you have not gone for one”. “You can swipe your blush with a blush brush gently towards your temple for that soft and contoured look”, she says.

3. Mattify using a powder and not a highlighter

To achieve a sun-kissed glow, Mira insists on dabbing a bit of setting powder instead of tapping highlighter on your cheekbones.Mira says, “I choose to selectively apply setting powder on oil-prone areas, especially on the chin, upper lip, and forehead.”

4. Buffing brush is great

Forget your old makeup brushes and ditch your beauty blenders as a buffing brush is the new in-thing. Mira swears by this as well. A buffing brush helps diffuse makeup evenly, minimising streaks and harsh lines, giving you a natural, skin-like finish.

5. Lip gloss oil and lip pencil for the perfect lips

Your lip makeup needs some transformation too. Mira is not very fond of loud lip colours, and to embrace a subtle or minimal makeup look, your lip shade has to be subtle and minimal too. Line your lips with a lip liner and then add your favourite lipstick, preferably a pink nude. Want to add a little shine? Use a lip gloss oil.

6. Mascara and eyeliner with a twist

Applying mascara and eyeliner go hand in hand. But here is a catch. You can actually ditch your usual black eyeliner and go for a different shade. Mira uses a wine coloured eyeliner. “Wine coloured eyeliner just complements brown eyes”, Mira says. She prefers applying mascara to your upper lashes only. “I don't need a dramatic look, so I would keep it to my upper lashes only," Mira mentions. However, if you are looking for a more dramatic look, you can go on and apply mascara on your lower and upper lashes.

These makeup hacks are perfect to flaunt the trending ‘no makeup makeup look’. Keep following Makeup Mantras by HT Shop Now for more celebrity makeup hacks!

(Makeup Mantras is a celebrity beauty series that dives into the makeup and skincare routines of your favourite stars, revealing their go-to products, personal hacks, and confidence-boosting rituals.)

