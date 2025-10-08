Search
Wed, Oct 08, 2025
5 best concealers for a facelift: Top picks at up to 55% off during Amazon Great Indian Sale 2025

ByIshika Narang
Published on: Oct 08, 2025 12:00 pm IST

Explore our list of the top 5 face concealers available at a discount of up to 55% off during this Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. 

MARS SPF50 PA++++ Cancel Concealer with Radiant Natural Finish (6.0 ml) (05-SANDSTONE) | Lightweight | Medium to High Coverage | Long-Lasting & Multi-Purpose | Crease Resistant View Details checkDetails

₹199

Swiss Beauty Liquid Light Weight Concealer With Full Coverage, Easily Blendable Concealer For Face Make-Up With Matte Finish | Shade- 04 Medium - Beige, 6g View Details checkDetails

₹214

INSIGHT Pro Concealer Palette – Shade Concealer View Details checkDetails

Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Dark Circles Treatment Concealer - 150 Neutralizer, Goji Berry and Haloxyl infused, youthful looking eyes, Concealer that erase dark circles | 6ml View Details checkDetails

₹635

LOreal Paris Infallible Full Coverage Concealer, High Cover, Longwear, Waterproof Formula, For Undereye Circles and Blemishes, For Highlighting and Contouring, Shade: 312, 10g View Details checkDetails

₹467

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 offers a range of makeup products for beauty lovers at attractive deals and discounts. While lip colours, nail paints, tints and blush are all too common purchases, don't forget to invest in a good concealer. A concealer is used to camouflage skin blemishes, pigmentation and dark circles. It is typically used after applying a foundation, as a base for makeup. You should always choose a concealer based on your skin tone. We looked at the ongoing Amazon sale to check out the best deals on concealers, and the discounts run up to 55% on top makeup brands like Maybelline, L'Oreal Paris and Lakme.

5 best concealers for a facelift on discount(Pinterest, Freepik)
5 best concealers for a facelift on discount(Pinterest, Freepik)

Top 5 picks of the best concealers for you:

1.

MARS SPF50 PA++++ Cancel Concealer with Radiant Natural Finish (6.0 ml) (05-SANDSTONE) | Lightweight | Medium to High Coverage | Long-Lasting & Multi-Purpose | Crease Resistant
This Mars concealer is versatile. Its shade name is 05-Sandstone, which suits colder to slightly warmer skin tones but all the skin types, making it a versatile option. Thanks to its texture, which offers medium to full coverage, it effectively covers dark circles, blemishes and uneven skin tone. Plus, you can use it for contouring or concealing the fine lines and the cheekbones. Thanks to its lightweight texture, which makes it easily blendable, allowing you to wear this with comfort. Moreover, its formulation is resistant to creasing, making it a long-lasting pick.

2.

Swiss Beauty Liquid Light Weight Concealer With Full Coverage, Easily Blendable Concealer For Face Make-Up With Matte Finish | Shade- 04 Medium - Beige, 6g
Swiss Beauty concealer has a liquid formula that offers one major benefit of blending into the skin easily, making it a good option for beginners too. The shade name is medium-beige, which suits slightly warm colour of skin tones but all the skin types. The best part is that it gives full coverage, which makes it stay on the skin for a longer time. Apart from being easily blendable, it is lightweight too.

3.

INSIGHT Pro Concealer Palette – Shade Concealer
Compact yet effective, this Insight concealer not only fits into your pocket easily, but is also under your budget. Thanks to its creamy formulation, you can easily apply this over the skin to get a flawless finish which is also waterproof and crease-resistant, making it suitable for all-day use. The softer and creamier formula gives the higher coverage and covers the blemishes and also blurs the dark spots and other imperfections. Usage of the lighter shades to conceal and highlight and the darker to contour is advisable for better results.

4.

Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Dark Circles Treatment Concealer - 150 Neutralizer, Goji Berry and Haloxyl infused, youthful looking eyes, Concealer that erase dark circles | 6ml
Maybelline concealer consists of ingredients like goji berry and haloxyl that together offer a flawless finish to the face skin by blurring the fine lines and blemishes. Plus, the best part is that it comes with an applicator made up of soft microfibers to offer easy application. It's a multipurpose concealer that not just conceals and elevates the face appeal, but also is suitable for all skin types, making it a versatile option.

5.

L'Oreal Paris Infallible Full Coverage Concealer, High Cover, Longwear, Waterproof Formula, For Undereye Circles and Blemishes, For Highlighting and Contouring, Shade: 312, 10g
L'Oreal Paris concealer during this Amazon Sale event is available at a discount of up to 43%, making it one of the great picks to grab. The formulation of this concealer gives full coverage by making sure to stay for a longer time on the skin by being resistant to water. The key highlights about this concealer are that it gives 24-hour and fade-proof coverage along with giving a flake-free finish. In addition to this, it can be applied under the eye, on the acne spots, etc. Thanks to its applicator, which allows you to easily apply this concealer on the face.

Similar articles for you:

Mamaearth lipsticks: Kiss dry lips goodbye with these nourishing shades

Here's why you need to make a BB cream with SPF your ultimate summer makeup essential

  • How to use concealer to lift the face?

    In order to achieve the lifted face with a concealer, start at the ear and begin brushing downwards towards the hollows of the cheeks, followed by bringing the brush towards the mouth to create a lifted face towards the nose.

  • Which brand is best for concealer and is also available at this Amazon Sale event?

    Well, the right brand is that which suits your skin. For a brief, as per the customer reviews, Maybelline, L'Oreal Paris, Insight, E.L.F., etc., are some of the good options that are available in this Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

  • Is concealer before or after foundation?

    It is advisable to use the concealer after applying the foundation, as it may create a smooth base for easy and flawless application.

  • Which concealer is best for a beginner?

    Liquid- or cream-based concealers are great for beginners, as these are easily blendable and often give a natural finish.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
