Winter skincare prep guide: How to keep your skin soft and hydrated

It's winter time again! Before the chilly winds begin to make your skin feel more dry and dehydrated, it's best to change your skincare routine. The cold winds, low humidity, and indoor heating can strip away your skin’s natural moisture, leaving it dry, dull, and irritated. So, swap your lightweight non-sticky moisturisers with nourishing ones, give your cold creams a front seat and trust body oils to keep your skin moisturised. Winter skincare tips to follow(AI-Generated)

How to prep your skin for winter

If you haven't started prepping your skin for the winter, it's not too late to add a dose of nourishment. Here’s a complete guide to getting your skin winter-ready.

Hydrating cleansers

The skin tends to become dry and parched during winter and so, using a hydrating cleanser becomes crucial to keep your skin soft. Replace foam-based or alcohol-heavy cleansers with creamy, hydrating ones that nourish while cleansing. Look for ingredients like glycerin, ceramides, and hyaluronic acid that maintain the skin’s moisture barrier. Moreover, you should skip from over washing your face as well.

Exfoliate, but don’t overdo it

No matter what the weather is, dead skin cells can still make your complexion appear dull. Gentle exfoliation once or twice a week is recommended, as it helps clear out the dead skin cells and reveal fresh skin for improved product absorption.

However, as the winter is already harsh on your skin, avoid harsh scrubs or strong acids. Choose mild exfoliants containing lactic acid, PHA, or finely milled particles that don’t irritate the skin. Refrain from over-exfoliating that can damage the protective barrier, leading to redness and dryness.

Choose a hydrating moisturiser

Just like your face wash, your moisturisers need to be hydrating as well. Instead of relying on a single heavy cream, try layering products to seal in moisture effectively. Pick a hydrating toner, followed by a serum containing hyaluronic acid, and finally, a moisturiser. For extremely dry skin, consider using facial oils like rose hip, jojoba, or squalene as the last step to lock in hydration.

Look for rich formulations

Look for formulations enriched with ceramides, fatty acids, shea butter, and niacinamide. These ingredients help repair and strengthen the skin barrier, reducing sensitivity and redness. Winter is the time to stay away from alcohol-based products as that could further dry out your skin.

Don’t skip sunscreen

If you are one of those who believe that sunscreen is only meant to be used in summer, time to rethink! UV rays are present year-round, and the icy weather can reflect up to 80 percent of them, increasing your exposure.

Choose a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher and apply it daily, even on cloudy or chilly days. A hydrating sunscreen with antioxidants will also provide extra nourishment and protection.

Add a humidifier to your routine

In order to prevent dehydration during the colder months, it's advisable to start using a humidifiers while indoor. A humidifier helps maintain optimal moisture levels in the air.

Care for lips and hands too

Your face isn’t the only area that suffers during winter. Lips and hands are often the first to show signs of dryness and cracking. Pick a nourishing lip balm with beeswax, cocoa butter, or lanolin and reapply frequently. For your hands, apply a rich hand cream after every wash.

Make changes in your nighttime skincare

Nighttime is when your skin repairs itself, making it the perfect time for deep nourishment. Use a nourishing night cream or sleeping mask packed with peptides, ceramides, or retinol (if your skin tolerates it) before sleeping. This helps replenish lost moisture and rejuvenate dull, tired skin.

Finally, keep your diet under check and stay hydrated even during the chilly weather to prevent your face from showing signs of dryness.

