Step inside Devoleena Bhattacharjee's new Mumbai home with beautiful Indian touches, from hand painted walls to mandir

Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently gave fans a sneak peek into her new home on Instagram. In her January 6 post, captioned, “Aarohanam — a new beginning, a higher rise, our forever home”, the 40-year-old shared pictures of her interiors, featuring her living hall, cosy sitting areas, and walls adorned with vibrant artistic touches, offering plenty of inspiration for home décor enthusiasts. (Also read: Step inside Kapil Sharma’s new Kap’s Cafe in Dubai with dreamy blush pink interiors; the priciest dish on the menu is… ) Devoleena Bhattacharjee unveils stunning new home with artistic decor on Instagram.(Instagram/@devoleena)

Inside Devoleena Bhattacharjee's stylish new home

In the first picture, Devoleena is seen sitting on a bright orange sofa alongside her husband, Shanwaz Shaikh, with a striking traditional painting featuring Pichwai art hanging elegantly above them, adding a burst of colour and culture to the living space.

In the second post, she relaxes on a beautiful floral-printed chair, set against a stunning backdrop of hand-painted Chinoiserie wallpaper depicting flowers, birds, and peacocks, a perfect example of the Indo-modern aesthetic she has curated throughout her home.

Traditional mandir to clever storage

One corner of the home houses a traditional marble Mandir, intricately decorated with floral motifs and sacred symbols, placed on a modern wooden cabinet with rattan-style doors. Another area features a cosy seating nook with mauve armchairs, a wooden tripod coffee table, and walls adorned with her YouTube Creator Awards.

The home also impresses with clever storage solutions, including tension-pole floating shelves wrapping around a structural pillar and a stylish bar unit with fluted glass cabinets, seamlessly combining utility with aesthetic appeal. Throughout the residence, light wood finishes, neutral tones, and thoughtful decor choices create a cohesive, modern, and inviting ambience.

About Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is an Indian actor and a trained Bharatanatyam dancer, best known for her role as Gopi Modi in StarPlus’s long-running hit show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She has also been a contestant on reality shows Bigg Boss 13, Bigg Boss 14, and Bigg Boss 15.