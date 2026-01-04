Step inside Kapil Sharma’s new Kap’s Cafe in Dubai with dreamy blush pink interiors; the priciest dish on the menu is…

Indian comedian and television star Kapil Sharma has expanded his hospitality brand with the launch of a new Kap’s Cafe outlet in Dubai, marking the brand’s debut in the Middle East. The cafe officially opened on December 31, 2025, coinciding with New Year’s Eve celebrations in the city. This comes after Kap’s Cafe opened its first international location in Surrey, Canada. Kapil Sharma launches Kap's Cafe in Dubai with a chic ambience and diverse menu. (Instagram)

Giving fans a closer look, a Dubai-based blogger shared a tour of the cafe in a January 2 Instagram post, offering viewers a glimpse into the vibe and offerings at Kap’s Cafe. (Also read: Step inside Gauri Khan's new European-style Mumbai restaurant where you can dine inside glass dome surrounded by trees )

Inside Kapil Sharma's dreamy Dubai cafe

Kap’s Cafe Dubai is far from your typical coffee spot. The interior is a visual treat, featuring a palette of pastel-heavy hues, muted greens, and soft pinks, complemented by plush seating and statement lighting that make the space both Instagram-worthy and comfortably inviting.

The décor draws inspiration from the visual language of The Great Indian Kapil Show, the Netflix hit hosted by Kapil Sharma that has become one of India’s most-watched comedy series worldwide.

Outside, the cafe makes a striking first impression with a large pot overflowing with pastel pink roses and a vintage statement car showcasing the Kap’s Cafe brand. Inside, the dreamy aesthetic continues with sparkling chandeliers, carefully arranged flowers, delicate ribbons, and charming décor accents that together create a playful yet sophisticated ambience.

What is on the menu

The blogger also showcased the menu that offers a diverse fusion of Western and Indian cuisines, ranging from trendy breakfast toasts to traditional street food favourites like Pani Puri. It caters to a wide variety of tastes with dedicated sections for bowls, pastas, and savoury appetisers.

The highest-priced dish on the menu is the Classic Penne, priced at 62 AED ( ₹1,516). Close behind are the Tiramisu Toast and Alfredo Pasta, both priced at 60 AED ( ₹1,468).