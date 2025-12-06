Step inside Gauri Khan's new European-style Mumbai restaurant where you can dine inside glass dome surrounded by trees

Gauri Khan has opened the doors to her latest venture, Soraia, a chic new restaurant in Mumbai. Launched on December 4 at the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse, the restaurant is the brainchild of restaurateurs Dhaval Udeshi, Afsana Verma, and Amit Verma, with interiors masterfully designed by Khan herself. Soraia, a new Mumbai restaurant by Gauri Khan, offers a menu inspired by global flavours and chic European interiors.

With a 200-seat capacity, Soraia stands out as one of the most unique dining destinations at the racecourse, thanks to Khan’s signature design touch and dreamy, European-inspired interiors. On December 5, Curly Tales gave viewers an exclusive YouTube tour of Soraia, highlighting the restaurant’s stunning, European-style decor and immersive ambience. (Also read: Digital artist Prasad Bhat shares his artistic journey: From engineering student to creating iconic Disney caricatures )

Dining space inspired by European elegance

The setting at Soraia is expansive and thoughtfully designed, seamlessly blending indoor and alfresco seating to create a fluid, inviting experience. Inspired by the elegance of a European glasshouse at dusk, the interiors showcase warm espresso tones, plush velvets, and intricate woven textures, evoking both sophistication and comfort.

The restaurant’s menu is a culinary journey, spanning flavours from India’s sun-kissed coastlines to Europe’s rustic countryside, featuring highlights such as Shiso-Leaf Chaat, Honey Nut Brie, Forest Mushroom Risotto, and a range of other globally inspired dishes.

Culinary journey from coastlines to countryside

The alfresco area makes a striking impression the moment you enter, with a graceful water fountain at its heart, surrounded by tables bathed in soft, ambient lighting. A glasshouse tucked in a far corner invites diners seeking a more intimate and private meal, offering a perfect balance between openness and seclusion. Inside, the combination of wooden accents and white stone surfaces creates a warm, welcoming atmosphere, centred around a sophisticated Omakase cocktail bar.

Tufted leather sofas add a touch of plush comfort, while the rain-tree-inspired pillars, a nod to the site’s earlier incarnation, lend a unique, organic charm, tying the entire space together in a harmonious blend of nature and design.