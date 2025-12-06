Digital artist Prasad Bhat shares his artistic journey: From engineering student to creating iconic Disney caricatures

From engineering student to celebrated digital artist, Prasad Bhat has carved a niche with his striking caricatures and vibrant digital creations. Known for blending meticulous detail with playful exaggeration, Bhat has worked on projects ranging from celebrity portraits to Disney’s Mickey Mouse 90th birthday illustrations. From engineering to digital artistry, Prasad Bhat excels in caricatures and vibrant illustrations.(Instagram/@prasadbhatart)

He's also set to perform live at Comic Con, bringing his art directly to fans. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, he talks about the journey that turned a passion into a profession, the artists who shaped his style, and the projects that truly challenged and inspired him.

1. What motivated you to pursue a career in digital art?

I actually studied engineering, but drawing was the one thing I always returned to. When I discovered digital tools, it felt like the perfect bridge between something I loved and something I could build a future on.

2. Looking back, what was the first project or artwork that made you feel you were on the right path?

The first big moment for me was creating the album cover for Kryptos. It was the first time my art stepped into the real world in a serious way. That project made me realise this wasn’t just a hobby anymore.

3. Which artists or illustrators have influenced your style and creative thinking?

Sebastian Krüger has had a huge influence on me. His ability to exaggerate while still capturing the soul of a character shaped the way I approach caricature.

4. Can you walk us through your creative process when creating a caricature or illustration, from concept to final piece?

My process always starts with observation. I look for one defining feature or expression that captures the person’s essence. Once that stands out, I sketch loosely to lock in the attitude, and then build layers of detail, colour, and texture around it. Over the years, being part of Comic Con has really helped refine this process. Meeting people directly, watching their reactions, understanding what they connect with, all of that has shaped how I think and create. It’s been a meaningful part of my evolution as an artist.

5. Disney commissioned you for Mickey Mouse’s 90th birthday. How did that collaboration come about, and what was that experience like?

Disney reached out because they wanted the evolution of Mickey Mouse illustrated in my style. I was honestly surprised, because they’re extremely strict with character guidelines. It was challenging but incredibly fulfilling to work on something so iconic.

6. What’s been the most challenging project of your career so far, and how did you overcome it?

Definitely the Mickey Mouse project. Balancing my style with Disney’s expectations required a lot of discipline and research. But it taught me a lot and pushed me creatively.

7. Out of all your celebrity caricatures, which one is your personal favourite and why?

One of my favourites is the set I created for Gulshan Devaiah. He wanted different avatars of himself and gave me complete freedom to interpret them. It became a really fun, playful collaboration, the kind that stays memorable.