Hyderabad doctor says this simple ‘magic drink’ with 3 ingredients can solve all your acidity, bloating, digestion woes

If you wake up with a heavy stomach, constant acidity, bloating, or gas, you’re not alone. Millions struggle with these digestive issues every day, often reaching for antacids or supplements that only provide temporary relief. But according to Dr Pooja Reddy, a Hyderabad-based dermatologist, the solution could be sitting in your kitchen right now. (Also read: Michigan neurosurgeon shares why ‘Japanese people live longer’: And it’s more than just diet ) Dr Reddy reveals a kitchen drink that eases acidity, bloating, and boosts metabolism. (Adobe Stock)

Simple kitchen remedy for digestive issues

“There’s one thing in your kitchen that can replace your Eno or Jealousal forever,” she says, adding, “Millions wake up with the same problem, heavy stomach, acidity, bloating, constant gas. What if I told you there’s one simple morning drink that can fix all of this permanently?”

The best part? “No expensive supplements, no side effects, just three ingredients your grandmother’s kitchen always had,” Dr Reddy adds. It takes just five minutes to make and costs less than your morning chai, according to the doctor.

What happens when you drink this every morning

Dr Reddy explains what happens when you drink this every morning:

1. Acidity disappears

“Ajwain contains thymol, which stimulates your stomach to produce digestive enzymes instantly. Your food breaks down faster, no more acid reflux, no more burning sensation,” she says.

2. Bloating vanishes

“Jeera kickstarts bile production to break down fats, while fennel soothes your intestine and releases trapped gas naturally. Your tight, bloated belly deflates within days,” she adds.

3. Metabolism wakes up

“This combination increases your metabolic rate naturally, helping your body burn more calories efficiently. Even stubborn belly fat starts reducing. Plus, it detoxifies your liver, kills harmful gut bacteria, and gives you clearer skin,” Dr Reddy notes.

How do you make this 3-ingredient drink

1. Take half a teaspoon each of jeera, ajwain, and fennel seeds.

2. Boil them in one glass of water for 5–10 minutes until the water turns golden brown.

3. Strain and drink warm first thing in the morning on an empty stomach.

“Incorporate this drink daily,” Dr Reddy advises, “and you’ll notice a difference in digestion, bloating, and overall gut health in just a few days.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.