Michigan neurosurgeon shares why ‘Japanese people live longer’: And it’s more than just diet

Japan has long been celebrated for having one of the highest life expectancies in the world, leaving many people curious about what exactly sets them apart. Is it their food? Their lifestyle? Their mindset? Dr Jay Jagannathan, a neurosurgeon at the Michigan Neurosurgery Institute, specialising in multidisciplinary neurosurgery and pain management, explains in his December 2 Instagram post the fascinating mix of habits and cultural practices that help Japanese people live longer and healthier lives. Daily life in Japan includes ample walking, with less reliance on cars, promoting overall physical activity.

“One of the really interesting things about Japanese society,” he said, “is that the average life expectancy here is substantially higher than the rest of the world.” Japan’s average lifespan is 84–85 years, compared to 75–77 years in the United States, he noted.

Dr Jagannathan highlighted 4 major factors that could be contributing to this impressive longevity:

1. Lower chronic stress

According to him, long-term stress affects both brain health and metabolic health, increasing risks of hypertension and diabetes. “Nobody knows exactly why certain societies live longer, but chronic stress definitely plays a role,” he explained.

2. Smaller, balanced portions

Diet is another key element. “Portions in Japan tend to be really small,” he said. He shared an example: “We went to a steakhouse the other day, the largest steak we could find was 4 ounces, which is probably the smallest steak you'd find in the United States.”

3. Built-in daily activity

Movement is naturally part of everyday life in Japan. “You see so many people walking around the gardens even on a weekday, staying active,” Dr Jagannathan observed. There’s less reliance on cars, more walking to train stations, and overall more daily ambulation.

4. Inclusive social structure

Perhaps the most impactful point he made was about community. “There tends to be more incorporation of people on the fringe of society , older people, those with mental disabilities,” he said. Japan’s extremely low homelessness rates also reflect this.

“By integrating vulnerable populations, you’re able to provide them care and potentially extend their life, which may not happen where these groups are neglected,” adds Dr Jagannathan.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.