Persistent digestive issues in children? Study reveals it may hint at this neurodevelopmental disorder

If your child suffers from prolonged gastrointestinal issues, such as diarrhoea or bloating, abdominal pain, one of the origins may surprise you because it is unusual. It could be linked to a neurodevelopmental disorder. A large-scale study published on August 28, 2025, revealed that children with autism are almost twice as likely to experience gastrointestinal problems. It was published in the journal of Autism.

Digestive issues more common in autism

Autistic kids suffer from poor communication skills.

Commonly, autism impacts how a person communicates and interacts. The main challenges lie in communication and social situations. Children with autism were twice as likely to experience gastrointestinal problems. Moreover, the researchers shed light on the neurodevelopmental disorder's impact on physical health, particularly the gut, because children with autism sometimes experience multiple gut-related problems simultaneously.

Sleep disturbances

Another problem noted was that autistic children with gastrointestinal issues experienced more sleep disturbances, along with higher anxiety and increased sensitivity.

Implications

So if your child experiences regular digestive problems, like diarrhoea, constipation, or bloating, don't brush it off as a poor diet or other physical health-related problems. Gut issues can also point to something broader, like neurodevelopmental differences, and not just ordinary digestive upset. Instead of self-medicating your child because these gut issues appear common, it's essential to visit a doctor who can correctly identify the cause. Early evaluation from a doctor helps to manage both the digestive problem and diagnose if there's any likelihood of autism.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.