Gastroenterologist shares 10 gut health facts about women that can prevent future trouble: Bloating, IBS and more

Gut health in women is often underestimated, with many persistent symptoms - like bloating, constipation, or mood changes - being overlooked or misdiagnosed. Too often, women are told their issues are minor or simply stress-related, leaving underlying conditions untreated. Yet the gut is deeply connected to hormones, immunity, energy levels, and even mental wellbeing, making it crucial to pay attention to warning signs and seek proper care. Gastrointestinal issues in women are often dismissed as caused due to stress, but they could indicate serious health issues that can affect you in the future.(Unsplash)

Dr Vivian Asamoah, a gastroenterologist specialising in evidence-based integrative and functional medicine, outlines 10 important gut health facts that women should be aware of to maintain overall wellbeing. In an Instagram video posted on August 26, she highlights that gut issues in women are often dismissed as stress or “a woman thing,” leading to widespread misdiagnosis. She adds that the gut is not only related to digestion but also affects your energy levels, hormones, mood, and your future health - so it is imperative to be mindful about taking care of your gut and addressing the issues you are facing.

Bloating

Dr Asamoah notes that while bloating is a common issue, it should not be considered as a norm. More often than not, persistent bloating may indicate underlying health complications. The gastroenterologist points out, “It can signal food sensitivities, SIBO, SIFO, celiac disease, microbiome imbalance - or even ovarian cancer.”

IBS

The gastroenterologist points out, “IBS is real, but it’s not the whole story.” A majority of women are often misdiagnosed with IBS, while the real issue is overlooked.

Hormones

According to the doctor, your gut health is deeply influenced by your hormones. Hormonal fluctuations during menstrual cycles, pregnancy, PCOS, endometriosis, and even scar tissue from childbirth or surgeries can affect your gut health, influencing digestion and motility.

Constipation

Constipation is often dismissed as a “just a woman thing,” as stated by Dr Asamoah. However, it can be caused due to underlying health conditions including thyroid, pelvic floor issues, diet and so on, which deserve targeted medical attention rather than negligence.

Mood

The gastroenterologist highlights that even your mood is connected to your gut health. According to her, “Anxiety, depression, and brain fog often trace back to the gut-brain connection.”

Iron deficiency

Dr Asamoah stresses that iron deficiency in women is not always caused due to heavy menstrual bleeding. It can point towards other health problems like celiac, IBD, or slow bleeding in the gastrointestinal tract.

Acid reflux

According to the GI specialist, acid reflux is not always caused by eating spicy food. It can often be a result of stress, posture, weight, and even sleep apnea.

Probiotics

Each person has a unique gut microbiome, tailored to their individual body and its needs. Hence, as stated by the doctor, probiotics and supplements are not a one-size-fits-all solution - “What helps your friend may not be what you need.”

Family history

Your family history can greatly influence the likelihood of developing certain inherited health issues. Dr Asamoah says, “Colon, breast, pancreas, ovarian, thyroid… ask the questions. You are the archivist of your family’s health.”

Your voice matters

Major symptoms are often dismissed as minor issues in women, leading to misdiagnosis. But if your symptoms persist, the gastroenterologist cautions against accepting it as “it’s just stress.” She says, “Advocate for yourself. And yes - it is your choice if you want to see a female GI.”

