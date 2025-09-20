Harvard gastroenterologist debunks the myth of organic foods: Is regular better? Find out which one's more nutritious

When it comes to healthy eating, one of the most debated questions is whether organic foods are actually better for you than conventionally grown produce. Many people assume that going organic means getting more nutrients and fewer risks, but the science behind it tells a more nuanced story. Discover the real difference between eating organic foods as compared to conventionally grown produce.(Unsplash)

Dr Trisha Pasricha, a Harvard-trained gastroenterologist and scientist, who also writes the ‘Ask a Doctor’ column for The Washington Post, is debunking the popular belief that organic foods are nutritionally superior to conventionally grown produce.

In an Instagram video posted by The Washington Post on September 20, the gut doctor explains the real difference between conventional and organic foods, which often sparks debates among consumers regarding nutritional value and pesticide exposure. She breaks down the facts and highlights what really matters when choosing fruits and vegetables.

Nutritional value

Dr Pasricha points out that both organic and regular produce have almost the same nutritional value. She mentions, “Studies have found that organic and regular produce have similar levels of most nutrients.” This means that from a purely nutritional standpoint, choosing one over the other may not make much difference.

Pesticide exposure

According to the gut doctor, the discourse becomes complicated when it comes to pesticide exposure, which is the real concern among most people these days. She points out, “There is a 30 percent lower risk of pesticide contamination on organic foods. And of course, less pesticide exposure is better because we know in really high levels, like among farmers, they're dangerous.” However, she also mentions that research examining healthy adults, who have been exposed to pesticides in trace amounts through food, indicates that low levels of pesticides found in most conventionally grown foods are not proven to be harmful.

Who does it benefit?

Dr Pasricha adds an exception to the above evidence: “There is one potential exception here, though, and that is that research has shown that pregnant women and young children may be more likely to benefit from organic food.” She also points out that studies indicate positive health outcomes associated with eating lots of organic foods. However, according to the gastroenterologist, many scientists consider this to be a result of an overall healthy lifestyle, which is mostly the case for those who eat organic food.

Dr Pasricha’s advice? Focus on minimising your intake of ultra-processed foods and developing the habit of adding a variety of fruits and vegetables in your diet, instead of concentrating too much on whether it is organic or not.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.