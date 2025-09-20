Gastroenterologist reveals which is '1 of the most preventable cancers if caught early'; shares 21 warning signs

Colon cancer, also known as colorectal cancer, is a type of cancer that affects the large intestine (colon) or rectum. Early detection can significantly improve outcomes. Therefore, regular screenings and awareness of symptoms and risk factors are crucial. Also read | Gastroenterologist shares 8 foods that can lower the risk of colon cancer Dr Salhab said that colon cancer is highly preventable if caught early. (Freepik)

Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist from US-based Advent Health hospitals, took to Instagram on September 16 to share a post about colon cancer that 'may save yours or a loved one’s life'. He wrote in his caption, “Colon cancer is one of the most preventable cancers if caught early.”

In his post, Dr Salhab said, “One thing I constantly hear from my followers is that they feel like their symptoms are brushed off, causing fear and anxiety- and they don’t know what to do. Use this guide to track your symptoms and bring it to your next doctor’s appointment. That way, you and your doctor can work together to decide whether the symptoms are serious and what steps to take.”

Keep simple journal to track colon cancer symptom

According to Dr Salhab, here is what to do: “Keep a simple journal. Write down when each symptom started, how often it happens, and whether anything makes it better or worse. Even details that feel irrelevant — like whether it happens after certain foods, during stress, or at a particular time of day — can help your doctor put the puzzle together.”

Bowel and rectal symptoms of colon cancer

Dr Salhab said here are the bowel and rectal symptoms to watch out for:

1. Rectal bleeding (bright red, dark, or mixed with stool)

2. Blood on toilet paper or in the bowl

3. Black/tarry stools (melena)

4. Change in bowel habits lasting longer than a week (persistent diarrhea, constipation, or alternating)

5. Stools that become thin or flat (“pencil-shaped”)

6. Feeling like you didn’t fully empty (incomplete evacuation)

7. More frequent stools or urgency

8. Painful urge to pass stool (tenesmus)

9. Mucus in the stool

Abdominal and digestive symptoms of colon cancer

Dr Salhab added that you watch out for these abdominal and digestive symptoms:

10. Abdominal pain that lasts weeks, especially if it’s persistently in the same spot

11. Pain that changes with eating, sleep, or activity

12. Bloating or distension that doesn’t improve

13. Early satiety (feeling full after a small amount)

14. Nausea or vomiting without another explanation

15. Symptoms of bowel obstruction: severe pain, no gas or stool, vomiting

Whole-body symptoms of colon cancer

According to Dr Salhab, these are the whole-body symptoms to not ignore:

16. Unexplained weight loss

17. Fatigue or weakness

18. Iron-deficiency anemia (especially in men or postmenopausal women)

19. Loss of appetite

20. Night sweats

21. Unexplained fever

Dr Salhab listed risk factors to be aware of

• Family history of colorectal cancer or advanced adenomas (precancers)

• Lynch syndrome, FAP, or other hereditary syndromes

• Long-standing ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease

• Prior history of colorectal cancer or polyps

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.