Gastroenterologist shares 8 foods that can lower the risk of colon cancer: From watermelon, kiwi to yoghurt

The colon is the first and longest part of the large intestine, which is the last part of our digestive system and helps break down food for the body to use. Colon cancer develops from polyps in your colon's inner lining. Screening tests and newer treatments are helping more people survive colon cancer. However, prevention is always better than a cure. A study found that higher intakes of watermelon reduced colorectal cancer risk by 26 percent compared to low intakes.(Freepik)

Also Read | AIIMS gastroenterologist rates 10 common sweeteners based on gut health impact: Brown sugar to raw honey

In a post shared on July 6, Dr Joseph Salhab, MD (gastroenterology), shared 8 foods that he eats to fight colon cancer. He highlighted that consuming these items can lower the risk of colon cancer. The foods he suggested are: yoghurt, tree nuts, watermelon, kiwi, apples, tomato salsa, avocado, and citrus fruits.

Foods that can lower the risk of colon cancer

According to the gastroenterologist, though the 8 foods he suggested do lower the risk of colon cancer, lowering your risk should not be considered the same as eliminating your risk. “Diet never replaces medical therapy or evaluation, but should always be discussed because we know people with healthier diets have a lower risk of chronic disease,” he cautioned.

Let's check out the list of foods the gastroenterologist suggested:

1. Yoghurt

A systematic review and meta-analysis found that yoghurt consumption was associated with a 7 percent reduction in colorectal cancer risk.

2. Tree Nuts

In patients with stage III colon cancer, consuming 2 or more servings of tree nuts per week was associated with 42 percent lower disease recurrence risk and 57 percent lower death. According to Dr Salhab, the results were found in a study conducted in 2018. Know more about it here.

3. Citrus Fruits

Studies show high intakes of citrus fruits are associated with an 18 percent lower colorectal cancer risk, the gastroenterologist stated.

4. Apples

A case-control study found that consuming more than one apple serving daily was associated with a 47 percent reduced colorectal cancer risk.

5. Kiwi

A literature review found that kiwi fruit supplementation may be associated with anticancer effects, contributing to lower colorectal cancer risk through enhanced bowel movements and increased intestinal lactic acid bacteria.

6. Watermelon

A 2023 meta-analysis found that higher intakes of watermelon reduced colorectal cancer risk by 26 percent compared to low intakes.

7. Tomatoes (from Salsa)

To lower the risk of colon cancer, Dr Salhab suggested eating tomatoes in salsa. He shared that a meta-analysis on dietary lycopene, the key antioxidant in tomatoes, found a protective association against digestive tract cancers.

8. Avocado

A large prospective study found that higher avocado consumption was associated with a 21 percent lower risk of colorectal cancer in men.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.