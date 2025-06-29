Online fitness coach shares 10 ‘almost zero calorie foods you should have to burn belly fat’: Watermelon to cucumber

Amaka is a fitness coach who went through a drastic weight transformation and dropped 25 kilos. Amaka’s Instagram profile is dedicated to weight loss diet and workout tips to help her followers fast track their fat loss journey. On June 25, Amaka shared a list of 10 fruits that can help in faster weight loss. Also read | Are you holding fat in your body? Weight loss coach shares 5 things to focus on to shed extra kilos faster Watermelon helps in keeping the body hydrated.(Pixabay)

“10 Fruits that will snatch your waistline and are super low in calories, packed with water and fiber, and perfect for losing belly fat and keeping you full without adding much to your calorie count,” wrote Amaka.

Here's what else she said:

1. Watermelon

Calories: 30 calories per 100g

Rich in over 90 percent water, helps to flush out bloating. Also helps in keeping the body hydrated.

2. Cucumber

Calories: 15 calories per 100g

Super hydrating, due to its high water content, it helps you really full and it doubles as a vegetable so you can add it to your meal to give you that bulk(volume) without consuming extra calories. It’s very low in calories and it really reduces bloating.

3. Strawberries

Calories: 32 calories per 100g

Very low in calories, also aids in curbing sugar cravings.

4. Egg plant

Calories: 35 calories in 100g

Super low in calories, crunchy, and filling.

5. Green apple

Calories: 52 calories per 100g

Super high in fiber, keeps you full.

6. Oranges

Calories: 45calories per 100g

Rich in vitamin C and fiber, boosts your metabolism and aids digestion.

7. Lemon

Calories: 29 calories per 100g

Detoxifies your body and aids digestion. Also read | Nutritionist shares no 1 most important weight loss tip: 'Don't eat if you are not hungry'

8. Cantaloupe (melon)

Calories: 34 calories per 100g

Very rich in water, very sweet and filling, and curbs appetite naturally.

9. Carrot sticks

Calories: 41 calories in 100g

Tasty, crunchy and very satisfying.

10. Pineapple

Calories: 50 calories per 100g

Contains bromelain that burns belly fat very fast. Perfect to take after meals to reduce bloating.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.